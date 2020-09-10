Festive Bachelorette Party Balloons That the Bride Will Love

Is it really a bachelorette party without a wall of balloons to take photos in front of? The jury is out on that, but bachelorette parties are certainly more fun when there are balloons involved. The bride and her friends got all dressed up for a night—or full weekend—out on the town, so it should be a truly celebratory occasion. People probably traveled from other states to be there. There needs to be a Insta-worthy photo backdrop for the hundreds of photos you’ll be taking all weekend.

Lean into the sparkly and shiny elements of a bachelorette party and set the tone for a super fun night with the best bachelorette party balloons. These balloons come in white, rose gold, pink and gold. You can opt for phrases like “BRIDE TO BE” or “MISS TO MRS.” You also can’t go wrong with the classic engagement ring balloon. These sets come with everything you need—except for air and helium—to transform an Airbnb, hotel room or the bride’s house into a celebration destination.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Bachelorette Party Decorations Kit

Instead of running around to multiple stores trying to find the perfect sash and the best balloons, you can get it all with this set. It comes with one foil engagement ring balloon, one champagne foil balloon, 12 pearl, pink and confetti balloons, BRIDE balloons in rose gold, a bride-to-be sash and a glittery gold banner that says “pop the champagne, she’s changing her name.” The set is available in gold or rose gold.

2. xo, Fetti Bachelorette Party Decorations

If the bride-to-be wants the focus of her bachelorette party to be on her name change, this is a great option. The balloons are 16 in. tall, and you get 10 rose-gold letters. They’re attached to three different strings, which you can hang up. so they’ll stay in place. You won’t have to worry about arranging them. An important note: These balloons will only float if they’re filled with helium. This is an Instagram-worthy step-and-repeat for the bride and her closest friends.

3. Big BRIDE TO BE Balloons Rose Gold 16" Letters

If you’re looking to wow the bride with an awe-inspiring display, you should invest in this set. You get “BRIDE TO BE” in Mylar foil balloons, which comes with a rose-gold ribbon, so you can attach the balloons to each other. In addition to these balloons, you get 10 white balloons with metallic rose gold foil confetti inside and 10 rose gold balloons to complete the set-up. You also get a straw to help you blow up the balloons.