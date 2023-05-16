The 10 Best Airbnbs For The Bachelorette Party of Your Dreams

Scroll To See More Images

So you’re planning your bachelorette party but have absolutely no clue where to start. First up is the location. Popular choices include Las Vegas, Nashville, Austin, Los Angeles and Miami, but of course, choose wherever is geographically convenient for you and your dearest friends and wherever you think you’ll have the most fun. Next is where you’ll stay. A bachelorette Airbnb is definitely the way to go because it offers more space and privacy, but it’s also likely more wallet-friendly than, let’s say, a hotel suite or multiple rooms.

What you’ll want to pay close attention to when searching for the best bachelorette Airbnb is the space itself (how many bedrooms and bathrooms does it have?), its capacity (can it fit all of your besties?) and its amenities (are there fun activities to do on the property?). This might sound like a lot to consider all at once, especially when you’re thinking about so many other bridal duties and wedding to-do list items. However, we’re not here to leave your mind in a jumbled mess. Behold, the 10 best Airbnbs for a bachelorette party.

From sunny Los Angeles to party-central Nashville, you’re bound to find an Airbnb on this list to book for you and your BFFs. Your bachelorette party is meant to be a fun and love-filled, celebratory time, and the homes we pinpointed make for the perfect spaces to do all this with your ride-or-dies. Remember that Airbnbs can get booked up in the blink of an eye, so get to it!

Las Vegas, Nevada

Luxury Private Villa

Price: $1,086/night

Space: 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Capacity: 14 guests

Superhost: Yes

Rating: 5.0 stars (13 reviews)

If you’re celebrating in Las Vegas, you’re probably going to want a place that’s close to the Las Vegas Strip, but still has a bit of distance and privacy. This Airbnb is just five minutes away from all the action yet still feels like its own haven. Everything inside of the villa is modern and chic. And there’s also plenty to do inside of the Airbnb—cue the basketball court, sunken fire pit, pool and spa.

Luxury Private Estate

Price: $948/night

Space: 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Capacity: 14 guests

Superhost: Yes

Rating: 4.6 stars (30 reviews)

This Airbnb’s interior design is absolutely everything (the wishbone chairs and woven pendant lights have my heart). Everything in this space feels so intentional, and this homey feel is certainly important when you’re about to spend a weekend with your best gal pals. The backyard, however, is where all the bells and whistles come out, like the pool, hot tub, sauna and grassy area.

Los Angeles, California

Luxe Resort Home

Price: $580/night

Space: 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Capacity: 8 guests

Superhost: Yes

Rating: 5.0 stars (27 reviews)

Spend a weekend living like a celeb in this beautiful house. Its biggest selling points are its picturesque views of the city, which you can even enjoy poolside. Not to mention, the home includes a ping pong table, theater/game room and balconies in four of the rooms. There’s plenty to do on this property, but you won’t be a far drive from popular neighborhoods such as Hollywood, Malibu, Santa Monica and Universal City (where Universal Studios is located).

The Steel Estate

Price: $670/night

Space: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Capacity: 8 guests

Superhost: Yes

Rating: 4.84 stars (45 reviews)

Get a taste of the Hollywood Hills in The Steel Estate, a four-bedroom and four-bathroom home that’s tucked away in one of the most star-studded neighborhoods in Los Angeles. Take advantage of the large deck, multi-level backyard, outdoor tubs, sunset views and more.

Nashville, Tennessee

Grand Ole Opry HoF House

Price: $221/night

Space: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Capacity: 8 guests

Superhost: Yes

Rating: 4.97 stars (86 reviews)

Stay in an Airbnb that’s only a mile from the historic Grand Ole Opry and 10 minutes from downtown Nashville. This home has all of the modern touches and appliances you could ask for. Plus, it has an impressive 4.97-star rating for an affordable $221 a night.

The Waylon

Price: $615/night

Space: 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Capacity: 12 guests

Superhost: Yes

Rating: 4.99 stars (70 reviews)

This spacious home is named after the iconic singer and songwriter, Waylon Jennings. It doesn’t get more Nashville than that. This stunning abode is great for entertaining a large group, but it still has a hint of country charm. Be sure to check out the Airbnb’s pool table and rooftop patio.

Austin, Texas

Private 2-Acre Home

Price: $1,406/night

Space: 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Capacity: 16+ guests

Superhost: Yes

Rating: None yet

If space is what you want, space is what you’ll get with this private two-acre house. You certainly won’t run out of things to do in this Airbnb thanks to the pool table, ping pong table, foosball table, pickleball court (!!), basketball hoop, hot tub, fire pit, soccer field, mini golf area and pool. You’ll be surrounded by grass and trees, so if you’re aiming for a more secluded feel, this home is it.

Luxe Retreat

Price: $483/night

Space: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Capacity: 10 guests

Superhost: Yes

Rating: 5.0 stars (10 reviews)

This open-concept Airbnb has light shining in throughout the entire house. Outside, you’ll notice a backyard, deck and pool, as well as amazing views of Shoal Creek. But if you’re in need of some good eateries, shopping and entertainment, you’re only minutes away from all the action.

Miami, Florida

Casa Marbella

Price: $440/night

Space: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Capacity: 14 guests

Superhost: Yes

Rating: 5.0 stars (56 reviews)

My draw dropped when I saw the pool and the pillars on this gorgeous Airbnb. If all you want to do is lay out in the sun with your closest friends, there’s no better place to do that than in this 3,500-square-foot home. A gym, bar, pool, fully-equipped kitchen, roomy living room and 82-inch smart TV is just the beginning of what makes this Airbnb a must-book property.

Casa Coco

Price: $518/night

Space: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Capacity: 14 guests

Superhost: No

Rating: 4.75 stars (20 reviews)

This hidden gem features a newly-renovated kitchen, a large yard, outdoor dining and much more. I can’t forget to mention the 200-year-old oak tree in the back, along with the hanging daybed and solar lanterns. This Spanish-style beauty can fit up to 14 guests in its four bedrooms and four bathrooms, which is plenty of space for your bachelorette party.