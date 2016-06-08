StyleCaster
Your Complete Guide to the Best Australian Bikini Brands

After I check my bias at the door and pretend I’m not proudly Australian, I’d tell you that the Land Down Under designs the best swimsuits on the planet. Aussie women don’t just lie by the pool in their bikinis—we surf, swim, play sports, and expect bathing suits to stand up (and stay up) throughout all of it. Plus, the country’s basically always in the middle of summer, which means the standard for swimwear is seriously high.

So before you buy your summer one-piece, click through the gallery to consider shopping the most underrated swimwear brands from Australia.

1 of 22

Fella 

"Australia really is seen at the forefront of global swimwear—it's rare that we get to dictate the fashion trend, and it's exciting that we can do so."—Fella designer Rosie Iffla 

We're buying: Finn Bottom, $70; at Fella

Photo: Fella

Kopper & Zink

"Kopper & Zink launched only one year ago and can already be found on Revolve, Shopbop, Nasty Gal, and the Iconic. We look forward to what will unfold at Miami Swim Week!"—Sally Burgess, director at Kopper & Zink

We're buying: Evie Pant, $90; at Kopper & Zink

Peony Swimwear

"Australian swimwear is fairly understated with a strong focus on comfort and wearability, which stems from our strong surf culture and love of coastal living. Peony is a small boutique brand fusing bohemian nostalgia with refined femininity. We ship worldwide via an express courier, which is super-fast and for a flat rate of $15 AUD."—Becky Jack, Peony Swimwear designer

We're buying: Homegrown Tri Bralette, $89; at Peony Swimwear

Photo: Peony Swimwear

We Are Handsome

"Australians live and breathe an outdoor lifestyle and so our designs stream from a life lived at the beach and in the ocean. We Are Handsome is stocked with a number of prestigious retailers; Lane Crawford, Shopbop, and of course wearehandsome.com."—Katinka Somers, We Are Handsome

We're buying: The Hybrid Mesh Neck Bikini, $229; at We Are Handsome

Photo: We Are Handsome

Shona Joy Swimwear

"Australian swimwear has to be totally functional as well as on trend. Australian girls don’t just want to lounge on the beach or by the pool; they want to dive into the waves, surf, and swim and not worry about the bikini ending up around their head or ankles."—Shona Joy

We're buying: Orion Lace Up One Piece, $49; at Shona Joy

Photo: Shona Joy

Allerton

"Allerton is moving into its second year and has had an amazing response so far, both locally and internationally. We launched in 2015 at Miami Swim Week in a BMW-supported show. From then, Allerton has been featured by Vogue Italy, Cosmopolitan Australia, and Elle Russia."—Pirra Griffiths, Allerton

We're buying: '87 Tank One Piece Jet, $159.95; at Allerton

Photo: Allerton

Bondi Bather

"Bondi Bather Australia was created in 2013 using photographic imagery of the beach and the surrounds to create unique swimwear prints using Bondi as our muse. Our cuts withstand the surf and extreme weather, whilst staying on trend, and each piece is super flattering on the body. Each piece reflects the crossing of the Bondi lifestyle, from a morning swim to beach volleyball and yoga after."—Kerry Cusack, Bondi Bather

We're buying: Baywatch Lace Plunge, $148; at Bondi Bather

Photo: Bondi Bather

Zulu & Zephyr

"Zulu & Zephyr is an Australian lifestyle brand, designed by a small team of creatives. We design both swim and resort wear, with a slight obsession for denim, luxe fabrications, basics, and print. You can buy online from Revolve, ASOS, Free People, Anthropologie, and at AUST in Venice and Bellamaher in downtown L.A."—Candice Rose-O'Rourke, Zulu & Zephyr

We're buying: Awash Bra Cup Bikini, $120; at Zulu & Zephyr

Photo: Zulu & Zephyr

Camilla

"My brand is my own personal travelogue. I use off-the-beaten track travels as a platform to source inspiration and put me out of my comfort zone. When I am designing my prints and pieces, I design for every woman. I want to make women the world over feel beautiful no matter their age, shape, or size."—Camilla Franks, designer

We're buying: Camilla Spirit of Ruh Embellished Printed Swimsuit, $295; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Bondi Born

"The essence of Bondi Born is Bondi, the epicenter of Australian beach culture. We live and breathe Bondi, and every day we soak up its amazingly energetic, hip, healthy, and unique lifestyle. Our design philosophy is confident, vibrant, and chic and we use the most luxurious, high-tech neoprene to maximize comfort and shape in and out of the water."—Dale McCarthy, founder

We're buying: Bondi Bather Gemma Bottoms, $37; at The Iconic

Photo: The Iconic

JETS

"The Australian fashion scene is continuously growing, developing, and further establishing itself on the international fashion map as the one to watch. The JETS Swimwear philosophy is focused on design and innovation, and we pride ourselves on superior fit, fashion, and fabrication."—JETS designer, Jessika Allen

We're buying: JETS by Jessika Allen Classique Contrast Lace-Front One-Piece Swimsuit, $214; at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus

