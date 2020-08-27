Cute Astrology Decor Pieces That You Need in Your Apartment

If you check your star chart and Co—Star like it’s your full-time job, you might want to consider bringing your passion into your home decor. Horoscopes might be a way for you to analyze your personality traits and try to decipher or prepare for what’s coming up ahead. Astrology serves a guiding light for you, so why don’t you make it a part of your apartment? You’ve seen Zodiac necklaces, earrings and mugs. Why not go a step further? There’s plenty out there for you to decorate your apartment in a major or minor way, depending on what you’d prefer. From sun sign decor to more general constellations, you’ve got choices.

We found the best astrology decor pieces for you. Whether you want to go all out and commit to sleeping underneath the constellations that make up the Zodiac or just want a little trinket that reminds you of your star sign, we’ve got you covered. These pieces are all tasteful, though. They’re modern and well-designed in a way that will enhance your home decor, rather than detract from it.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Pisces Zodiac Constellation Art Print

Show the world—or the people who visit your chic apartment—your sign with a beautiful minimalist astrology sign poster. This 11 in. by 14 in. print will be a tasteful addition to your gallery wall or a great stand-alone piece. It’s packed in a rigid envelope, so it’ll arrive unbent. You’ll just need to order a frame separately to properly display your sign. There are prints for all 12 Zodiac signs.

2. Lucky Feather Zodiac Ring Dish

Treat yourself to a little trinket. If you want a dash of astrology decor, but don’t want your room to be dominated by it, this is the pick for you. This astrology jewelry dish comes in pink, cream or blue with gold metallic accents. You can put your signature rings, necklaces and earrings into this dish, so they’re within arm’s reach when you’re getting ready in the morning. All 12 signs are available.

3. NTBAY Microfiber Duvet Cover Set

Sleep under the stars—literally—with this black microfiber duvet cover. It has constellation patterns, featuring the Zodiac signs. See if you can find your sign on this fade- and stain-resistant duvet. This set is available in queen or king sizes and comes with one duvet cover and two matching pillowcases. Just a note: It doesn’t come with a comforter. You will have to stuff a comforter into this duvet cover when you receive it.