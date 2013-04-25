5 Killer Apps To Help You Organize Your Closet

We all had a case of closet envy after seeing Cher Horowitz’s closet in “Clueless,” which was entirely digitally catalogued. That movie came out in 1995, and 18 years later, that dream closet can finally be a reality thanks to some killer closet organization apps. Here are five of our favorites that do everything from cataloguing your entire wardrobe to helping you share outfit ideas with friends for approval.

1. Closet

This app helps you coordinate your outfits in advance with a calendar tool. Mark your go-to outfits as favorites, so you’ll constantly have outfit ideas on the ready. The app will even match pieces from your wardrobe together for you, acting as a stylist on the go! The built-in packing list feature makes preparing outfits for traveling and weekend getaways hassle-free.

Price: Free; for more information visit closetapp.com.

2. Cloth

Categorize your outfits as everyday, event, evening, vacation, work, and as a favorite. Catalogue your outfits so you can constantly refer back to them by storing them in a library. Cloth’s photo editor program even allows you to enhance photos, add Instagram-like filters, and stickers.

Price: Free; for more information visit clothapp.com.

3. Netrobe

Have a ton of clothes? Netrobe to the rescue. Users can take photos of everything they own, and items are then stored in categories like dresses, tops, pants, and beachwear. The Styleboard tab lets you mix and match outfits from the items in your directory virtually and there’s unlimited space to lay out multiple outfits for dates, work, the weekend, and more. The app even keeps track of your “worn history” so you’ll never repeat looks when you don’t want to. Pack items for a trip thanks to a virtual suitcase.

Price: Free; for more information visit netrobe.com.

4. StyleBook

Consider Stylebook your virtual closet. Users can add every piece they own to Stylebook and then tag outfits in the app’s calendar. Soon, you’ll know exactly what to wear daily. Save photos and text outfits to friends for approval. There’s even an inspiration board. You can also import photos directly from their iPhone camera and the app then allows you to remove the background so the item shows against a clean white slate.

Price: $3.99; for more information visit stylebook.com.

5. Stylish Girl

Stylish Girl displays your entire wardrobe simultaneously, so you can have full view of all of your options. There’s even an e-commerce feature where you can shop online and check if items you are browsing match with what’s already in your closet. Share your wardrobe with friends, and even get celebrity outfit inspiration delivered right to your phone.

Price: Free; for more information visit stylishandcool.com.