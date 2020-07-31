Stylish Appetizer Plates That Are Made for Your Dinner Parties

Although dinner might be the main course, appetizers are the most exciting course. Small bites are the perfect combo of sweet and savory. Plus, you can evaluate multiple apps and assemble a personal plate of your faves, while avoiding appetizers that don’t appeal to you. Now that you’ve admitted that appetizers are what brings everyone to your yard, think about how you present them.

Do you just plop them out on paper plates? Or keep them in the pan you cooked them in? If you love hosting, consider investing in a set of appetizer plates. Plates can be scattered throughout the apartment or strategically placed on the table, so you can keep your friends from attacking and finishing off the bacon-wrapped dates you prepared. Your other guests will grumble about their rapid disappearing act.

In that spirit, we found the best appetizer plates for you. There’s a balance of classic designs that’ll never go out of style and one pick that stands out—in a good way. All of our picks are durable. They won’t chip and they’re glazed in a way that they won’t fade over time. Plus, they can go in the dishwasher, which saves you a lot of clean-up time.

1. Corelle Chip Resistant Appetizer Plates

You get six 6.75 in. plates with this set, which is called Vivid Splash. This artsy and modern set will certainly get a lot of compliments at your dinner party with its fun paint splatters. If this set isn’t your favorite, there are plenty of other design options, including Boho Daydream, City Ribbon, Elemental Dawn, Lisbon Terrace, Lumos, Portofino and Uptown Garden. These plates are super strong, so they won’t chip the first time you use them, and they’re non-porous, so they don’t absorb germs.

2. 10 Strawberry Street Party Pack Appetizer Plates

This set comes with 12 plates, which are 6 in. by 6 in. These pristine white plates are perfect for your small bites. The plates are made out of porcelain and are oven, dishwasher and microwave safe, so that means it’ll be easy to reheat food if it gets cold during your cocktail hour. They’re available in round, square or coupe shapes.

3. Delling 8 in Ultralight Rectangular Dessert/Salad Plates

Made out of porcelain, these 8 in. by 5 in. rectangle plates have a special treatment that ensure they don’t get discolored or chip. It’s made out of beef bone, so it has the average life span of 10 years. Can you imagine not buying another set for 10 years? The set is oven, microwave and dishwasher safe. It can withstand temperatures up to 590 degrees Fahrenheit.