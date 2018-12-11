37 of the Best Anthropologie Gifts You Can Score for $50 or Less

Scroll To See More Images

Anthropologie is an abject haven for gift-giving. Not only is the store loaded with luxe clothing and accessories, it’s also filled to the brim with charming one-off items that make for perfect gifts. Though some might see Anthropologie as “kind of expensive” (not as expensive as Barneys, but definitely more expensive than Urban Outfitters), the truth is, you can score tons of incredible Anthropologie gifts for under $50. In fact, you can even score a bunch for under $30, a handful for under $20 and a few for under $10.

Part of the beauty of gift-shopping at Anthropologie isn’t just that the items are generally affordable and undeniably charming—it’s that you can go in without a clue about what you want to get (and for whom) and still leave having gotten all your gift-shopping done. Anthropologie’s gift selection is so legit that by simply browsing it, you’ll end up filled with gift ideas for all your loved ones.

For instance, that zodiac sign-themed candle Anthropologie has on offer has my roommate’s name written all over it. The “happiness planner” seems like a perfect gift for my friend who just took a break from social media. (So do the pineapple bookends—she loves pineapples.) My other roommate would seriously appreciate the waffle shot glasses, my wine-and-cheese crew would be super into the cheese marker set, and literally everyone in my Instagram feed would love the crystal facial rollers.

These weren’t gifts I thought up on my own and subsequently searched Anthropologie for; they were gifts I would’ve never thought to get those friends—until I discovered them and realized how incredibly perfect they were.

So if you haven’t gotten your holiday shopping done already, don’t sweat it. Take a few minutes, peruse the following shopping guide and prepare to stumble upon tons of Anthropologie gifts under $50 (or under $30! Or $20! Or even $10) that are practically begging to be bestowed upon your loved ones.

Yvonna Ellen Bevvie Cup and Saucer, $24 at Anthropologie

Honestly, buying these for myself. (How cool would these be at parties?)

Capri Blue Mini Zodiac Candle, $14 at Anthropologie

The intersection of two things our generation loves: candles and astrology.

Urban Green Makers Terrarium Kit, $36 at Anthropologie

Terrariums are super cute, but they also seem unattainably aspirational—until Anthropologie started offering these handy-dandy kits, that is.

Dessa Colorblocked Hoop Earrings, $38 at Anthropologie

Earrings are always a good gift idea. And this variety is super on-trend.

Waffleshot LA Cones (Set of 6), $24 at Anthropologie

Excellent for parties—or just enjoying by your lonesome on a Friday night.

The Happiness 100-Day Planner, $30 at Anthropologie

The perfect way to ring in the new year.

Monogram Mug, $8 at Anthropologie

These are always good gifts. And Anthropologie always has them in stock.

Nina Cheese Markers (Set of 6), $28 at Anthropologie

I mean, I need these.

Lola Beaded Headband, $38 at Anthropologie

Headbands are oft-overlooked holiday gifts, but they’re too cute and on-trend to fly under the radar any longer.

Salt by Hendrix Soak Infusion, $25 at Anthropologie

Because everyone loves a good bath.

Pineapple Bookends, $48 at Anthropologie

Yeah, definitely getting these for my friend.

Flower Crew Socks, $14 at Anthropologie

I could spend hours waxing poetic about how wonderful socks are (and what wonderful gifts they make). I’ll spare you, and simply encourage you to snag these for a friend who’d appreciate them, instead.

Glam Cocktail Shaker, $38 at Anthropologie

For the person who’s still outfitting their bar cart. And/or the friend who always plays bartender when they host.

Kayla Nord Wanderlust Globe, $18-$38 at Anthropologie

OK, these are just undeniably cute.

Pearled Hugger Hoop Earrings, $32 at Anthropologie

Adorable, and perfect for the holiday season.

Well Done Crystal Set, $29.95 at Anthropologie

Great for the friend who’s just dipping their toes into the whole New Agey thing.

Luster Mug, $14 at Anthropologie

Cute mugs are the secret to a cozy winter.

Rana Small Tote Bag, $48 at Anthropologie

Equal parts practical and cute.

Well Done Crystal Facial Roller, $28 at Anthropologie

For sure one of 2018’s top gifts.

Souvenir Trinket Dish, $18 at Anthropologie

Catch-all trays are always useful—especially when they’re this cute.

Colloquial Kerchief Scarf, $28 at Anthropologie

Never underestimate the power (or sheer chic-ness) of a silk scarf.

The Burlap Bag Soy Candle, $20 at Anthropologie

Candles are pretty much no-fail gifts, no matter who you’re shopping for.

Hadley Cheese Knives (Set of 4), $48 at Anthropologie

For the friend who’s always crafting Instagram-worthy charcuterie spreads.

Celestial Ring + Necklace Gift Set, $48 at Anthropologie

Because the friend who always sends you astrology memes definitely deserves a sign-inspired necklace and ring set.

Dogs of the Week Dishcloths (Set of 7), $38 at Anthropologie

I don’t know anyone who needs seven dishcloths, but these are so cute I can’t bring myself to care.

Mathilde Vase, $28-$68 at Anthropologie

Perfect for the friend who just moved—or the one who’s always buying flowers.

Beaded Coil Bracelet, $44 at Anthropologie

Cute and super wearable—an adult take on the classic friendship bracelet.

Viteri Hanging Frame, $28-$58 at Anthropologie

Do-it-yourself collage frames invite your friends to get creative with wall decor—or allow you to make a personalized work of art for them.

Albertina Condiment Spoons (Set of 4), $32 at Anthropologie

So cute it doesn’t matter what you use them for.

Roland Pine Incense Gift Set, $25 at Anthropologie

Because candles aren’t the only way to fill a room with fragrance.

Fish Tawashi Scrubbers (Set of 2), $14 at Anthropologie

So adorable you (or your giftee) might actually look forward to doing the dishes.

Sisi Bottle Opener, $24 at Anthropologie

Because bottle openers are one of those things everyone needs and no one thinks to buy.

WTF Planner, $25 at Anthropologie

It’s planner season, y’all.

Gold Foil Candle, $16-$78 at Anthropologie

So cute you don’t even have to light them to appreciate their worth.

Rachael Resin Hoop Earrings, $38 at Anthropologie

Equal parts cute and versatile—the perfect gift.

Colloquial Luggage Tag, $24 at Anthropologie

For the friend who’s always traveling (or misplacing their stuff).

Warmest Wishes Cocoa Gift Set, $36 at Anthropologie

A straight-up winter necessity.