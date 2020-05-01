The Lightweight Anorak Jacket Is the Closet Staple You Need RN

When it comes to essential jackets, you probably own a winter coat, a denim jacket, a trench coat and a leather jacket, but you might be missing a crucial staple in your closet: The anorak. The anorak is utilitarian and understated. It can be worn to work, lunch with friends, on an errand-run and when you go on a nice long walk on a weekend.

It’s perfect to wear when the weather is in transition from warm to cold, which happens several times a year. This isn’t specifically a spring or fall jacket. You can throw it on during a particularly cold summer night or a warm winter’s day. It isn’t bound by seasons, much like jeans.

It’s a light- to medium-weight jacket that helps you weather the days where it unexpectedly drops 10 degrees when the sun goes behind a cloud. The anorak itself is also super versatile. They’re made to change to what you want them to be. You can adjust the drawstring that’s around the waistbands of most anoraks to make it a loose-fitting or cinched jacket. Occasionally, there are also adjustable drawstrings around the bottom of the jacket.

We found the best anoraks for you to wear when there’s a slight chill in the air. The anoraks below are versatile, fashionable and perfect to wear everyday. It’s the jacket you put on when you aren’t entirely sure what to wear and that leather jacket isn’t working with your outfit in the way you thought it would.

1. Levi's Women's Lightweight Cotton Hooded Anorak Jacket

If you want a long-lasting anorak, consider this one from Levi’s. Levi’s makes quality products and this jacket is no exception. Made out of 100 percent cotton fabric, this jacket is lightweight. With a detachable hood and drawstrings at the waist and hood, you can adjust this jacket to fit your shape and needs. It also has plenty of pockets—four exterior and two interior. You might not even need to carry a purse when you wear the anorak. This jacket is available in army green, khaki, dull gold, grey, olive, light green, navy and black.

2. Lock and Love LL Women's Casual Anorak

The world is your oyster when it comes to choosing the color of your Lock and Love anorak. Anoraks usually come in more muted or neutral colors, but Lock and Love has bright mauve and mustard yellow anoraks to pick from. The anorak is 100 percent cotton and functions essentially as a light sweatshirt over your clothes. With adjustable drawstrings in the hood and waist, you can choose how loose or tight you want the jacket to be. Button tabs allow you to fasten your sleeves above the elbow for warmer days or extend your sleeve down to your wrist.

3. Amazon Essentials Women's Utility Jacket

This no-fuss, hoodless jacket is perfect for throwing on when you’re in a hurry. It’s a classic jacket that comes in neutral colors, like navy and khaki, which means it’ll go with almost anything. There’s an interior cord that allows you to adjust the fit of the waist to your specifications. The jacket has four exterior pockets and buttons along the zipper. The jacket is perfect for putting on when it’s cooler outside, because it’ll warm you up.