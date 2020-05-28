Sparkly Anniversary Rings That Will Celebrate Your Relationship Milestones

Everyone knows that diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but sometimes you want something a little more economical. When you’re saving up for a special adventure with your partner, whether that’s a globe-trotting tribe or wedding, it’s better to save than splurge. That way you can spend your hard-earned moolah on something you both really want, even if that something is an engagement as big as Victoria Beckham’s. You can commemorate a one-year anniversary or use these anniversary rings as engagement or wedding ring placeholders. These subtle but classic stackable rings are just as shiny as those gleaming diamonds. They’re typically made out of sterling silver or titanium with cubic zirconia.

We rounded up the best anniversary rings for you. One of our picks will allow you to play with three different types of stackable rings, so that’s a great option if you’re an indecisive soon-to-be bride. Seeing the rings on your finger will help you decide which option you’d like a little more permanently—or you can continue to wear it. You can choose from different band options, style options and even stone colors. We’ve got a pink option that would make for a unique anniversary gift. After you’re done reading, you’ll want to forward this on to your SO.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. TIGRADE Women’s Titanium Ring

Whether you’re a rose gold gal, like a touch of pink or want a black ring to match your grunge aesthetic, there’s a TIGRADE anniversary ring for you. You don’t have to be limited by silver and gold. The titanium ring band is 3 mm. and the stones are made out of cubic zirconia. This ring sparkles as well as any diamonds and is perfect for stacking with an engagement ring or TRIGRADE’s other anniversary ring styles.

2. EAMTI CZ Ring

If you have a sensitive skin, you should check out this hypoallergenic and nickel-free ring. Made out of sterling silver with inlaid cubic zirconia, there are multiple styles to choose from. You can either get the classic 3 mm. band, a curved band, an eternity style or a multi-row ring (pictured). These rings easily stack, making this a great placeholder wedding ring. Because this ring is made out of sterling silver, it will tarnish. You can polish it out with a silver jewelry cleaning cloth or solution.

3. JewelryPalace Anniversary Bands

You get three sterling silver and cubic zirconia rings in this stackable set. Whether you want to try out rings to see which one suits you best before marriage or just like the look of these complementary stackable rings, these rings sparkle bright and make a statement. The best part is that you can mix and match or wear them alone. These rings claim to be tarnish-free and don’t have any harmful metals, like lead or nickel, so you can wear them all day long.