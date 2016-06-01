StyleCaster
12 Unironic Reasons to Bring Back the Anklet This Summer

Rachel Krause
by
It’s time to pull the ’90s-inspired anklet, as seen at the Chloé and Calvin Klein Collection Spring/Summer 2016 shows—if only you would look down!—out from the archives. What’s more, the accessory is moving up the food chain from cheesy beachside staple to a piece of statement jewelry that’s meant to be taken seriously, but not too seriously.

Best worn with sneakers or sandals, ankle bracelets (of the non–Lindsay Lohan variety) are a simple shortcut to making your most low-key footwear look more modern: Those ratty tennis shoes take on a whole new persona when paired with a gold chain around the ankle.

Catbird Dewdrop Anklet, $264

ASOS Moon & Star Charm Anklet, $13

Chloe Gold-Plated Anklet, $295

Ela Rae The Nori Petite, $98

IAM by Ileana Makri Mini Thunder Anklet, $285

Jacquie Aiche Half Gemstone Shaker Anklet, $100

Jennifer Fisher Square Choklet, $200

Jennifer Zeuner Addison Anklet, $132

Marrin Costello MCxMN Satellite Anklet, $58

Rosena Sammi Sona Anklet, $25

Urban Outfitters Summer Nights Anklet, $18

VidaKush Single Charm Anklet, $20

