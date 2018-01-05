40 Animal Print Pieces and Styling Ideas We’re Coveting Now

We’ve never met a leopard print we didn’t like. It’s basically a neutral because it matches every other print and color, but the bottom line is that it’s seriously fierce. The same goes for all other animal prints. Snakeskin-print pants? Um, yes. Zebra-print mules? Tell me where to buy them. From elevated business suits and statement coats to must-have accessories, the animal print options now on the market are chicer than ever.

You can start simple by keeping your outfit straightforward or monochromatic and adding a little pop with an animal print accessory. Or you can find a piece with animal print trim detailing on a coat or a dress, or mixed in with a couple various patterns. Another easy way to incorporate animal print into your look is by finding muted, abstract, or oversized prints—these don’t appear as intense at first and can be worn over and over again. If you’re feeling bold, add some neon to the mix, try on a full suit or matching set in the print, and mix and match with textures, patterns and colors.

There’s truly no set rule when it comes to this super-versatile print, so try something new, play around and experiment, and don’t be afraid to unleash your inner animal print queen. Ahead, peep some of our favorite ways to style animal prints, as well as shop the market’s hottest items.