Amazon Prime Day Is Coming Soon & We’re Already Prepping Our Carts

If you’re not familiar with Amazon’s annual Prime Day, it’s essentially the Black Friday of summer that you definitely don’t want to miss. This year, we’re anxiously waiting to find out what all the best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals will be—and considering the sheer number of amazing products available on the site, we always expect some truly incredible sales. Luckily, each and every year features sales on must-have electronics, kitchen essentials, luxury beauty products and everything in between. And while Amazon hasn’t announced the official start date, there are plenty of rumors swirling about what to expect, along with some items we’re hoping show up in the sale.

Of course, as you probably guessed, you do have to be an Amazon Prime member to get access to this enormous sale each year, so if you aren’t already, it’s probably the perfect time to sign up. With your membership, you’ll get access to everything from Amazon Prime Video (Hello, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel!) to free shipping and access to Prime Music. (Seriously, it will be worth it for the two-day shipping alone.) If you’re on the fence about committing to a year-long membership, but don’t want to miss out on the massive deals to come, though, Amazon always offers a free Prime trial, which will allow you to participate in Prime Day—along with all of the other benefits.

Once you’ve sorted out your Amazon Prime account, you’ll want to start preparing for all the best Amazon Prime Day deals headed your way. Last year, Amazon spread the sale over two days—and we’ll soon find out if they’ll continue that tradition. In 2019, too, we saw amazing deals on Apple Watches, slow cookers, air fryers, Amazon Alexa products and so much more. Because 2020 has us all staying at home more, having luxe kitchen essentials and home tech products on sale will be a total game-changer.

Until Amazon announces all the glorious details about all the best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals for this year, though, we have a few items we’re already adding to our carts. From face masks (of course) to beauty products and even cozy wardrobe pieces, we’re keeping our fingers crossed that we’ll see some slashed prices come Prime Day 2020. You can shop some of our favorite products below, and either treat yourself now or wait until Amazon Prime Day officially starts.

1. Cute Face Masks

There are so many great face masks on Amazon right now, and we’re hoping that the e-tailer leans into 2020 and gives us all a good deal on the masks we’re already shopping. Safety and a sale? Yes, please.

2. Skincare Essentials

If you need to step up your skincare game this fall (Don’t we all, TBH.), there’s bound to be plenty of steals on your favorite beauty products. CeraVe Moisturizing Cream is a fan favorite—and anyone who watches the Hyram Youtube channel likely already knows about the brand—so why not give it a try this Prime Day?

3. Majorly Useful Instant Pots

There are so many incredible recipes you can make with a classic Instant Pot, and we’re hoping that Prime Day 2020 gives us some major deals on all the different styles and sizes. Delicious dinners, here we come.

4. Must-Have Hair Tools

Dry and volumize your hair in one step? Um, yes please. That’s exactly what the Revlon Hot Air Brush does—so our fingers are crossed that this and other essential hair tools will be on sale, too. After all, work from home hair still deserves to look good.

5. Cozy At-Home Picks

If we’ve learned anything from 2020, it’s that a pair of cozy slippers is a major must-have. Hopefully we’ll see plenty of at-home picks in this year’s Amazon Prime Day sale, giving us our comfiest outfits yet.

6. Go-To Bras

This year has been upsetting enough—so let’s not add wires into it. Snag yourself a wire-free bra and you’ll see why we’re never going back.

7. Apple Watches (!)

In 2019, there were some seriously good deals on the Apple Watch, and we’re hoping that 2020 isn’t any different. This was one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals last year, so let’s repeat it!

8. Trendy Jewelry

While so many folks focus on the electronics and technology side of the Amazon Prime Day sales, we’ve got our eye on all the trendy gold jewelry and other accessories this year.

9. Comfy & Cute Denim

Every wardrobe needs a good pair of skinny jeans—and we’re they’re on sale, it’s even better. These jeans are already a good deal, but we’re watching to see if they go down in price on Amazon Prime Day.

10. Workout Gear

This Lemedy workout top—along with a few others—went viral on TikTok recently, and we’re waiting to see if Amazon takes the hint and marks the price down even more. (Fingers crossed!)