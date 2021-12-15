10 Foolproof Last-Minute Gifts From Amazon That’ll Arrive Before Christmas

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t know how it happened, but Christmas is suddenly a mere 10 days away. Which means… those gifts you’ve been holding off on buying need to be bought and delivered in a little less than a week. Don’t panic yet. Amazon’s making it pretty easy to distinguish what items can be bought and shipped within that timeframe. If you checkout the retailer and click on any of the items being sold, you’ll see a green or red message above the “buy now” button.

If it’s green, you’re in the clear. The item will arrive to your home in pristine condition before December 25. If it’s red, you’ll know to stere clear of that gadget or gizmo and find a new one. Which, on Amazon, isn’t that hard.

(The majority of these gifts ship in two days if you have a Prime membership. If you don’t have one and want a free trial during the holiday season, click here.)

To make this process even easier, we selected 10 of the most foolproof gifts you can buy and get shipped to you before the holiday. These include hot sauce trios for the hot head in your life, a high-tech and shockingly affordable record player, and a mug warmer that quite literally anybody in your life can make use of.

Prices start at just $11 and won’t put you back more than $130, so if you’re on a budget or want to ball out, there’ll be something on this list for you. Below, check out the 10 best gifts on Amazon that’ll arrive to your home before Christmas.

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

Anybody who drinks warm liquids will love this device. It keeps mugs warm for as long as it’s turned on and plugged in for. It’s ideal for slow slippers and those who only enjoy their coffee at piping hot temps. Plus, it’s more than half off.

Crosley Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable

It’s no secret that buying records has become a major pastime for music buffs. Get your song aficionado this record player that can connect to your favorite bluetooth device for louder, clearer playtime.

Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet

It’s hard to find a stocking stuffer that people will actually put to use, but this one will surely be taken advantage of. It’s a magnetic set of air fryer cooking directions for everything you could think of—bacon, salmon, chicken thighs, taquitos. You name it, the time and temperature it needs to be cooked at will be on here.

Tree of Life Anti-Aging Complete Regimen

For the beauty obsessive or person in your life who could use some more self-care time in their day, gift them with this three-piece skincare set. It has all the fixings: vitamin C, retinol and hyaluronic acid. It’s so highly regarded by shoppers that it’s received more than 37,000 perfect ratings.

TRUFF Holiday Gift Pack

Make this holiday hot with the hot sauce brand that everyone hasn’t stopped obsessing over since Oprah added TRUFF to her Favorite Things list a few years back. If you’re a fan of truffle anything, you’ll like this set. The trio includes a black and white truffle hot sauce, as well as a black truffle-infused olive oil. Any foodie or home chef will appreciate this gift.

HP Instant Photo Printer

This innovative device allows users to print their favorite photos from their phone in under a minute. It connects with bluetooth and prints images on smudge-free and water-resistant paper.

Professional Salt and Pepper Grinder Set

If somebody in your life has recently moved to a new place, this grinder set makes for a great house warming gift. It’s a life-changing kitchen addition that ensures spices are as fresh as possible. Plus, the grinders are incredibly satisfying to use.

Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Trips to the spa are expensive. Bring the relaxation home for much less with these soothing gel eye patches from the brand that does anti-aging skincare better than all of the rest.

Green House Portable Beer Dispenser

You don’t have to call a professional to have delicious tap brews in your home. This portable dispenser is shockingly simple to set up—it doesn’t even require C02 cartridges! All you need is a few AA batteries to get this going.

An added plus: the keg comes with freezer packs inside that cool the drink as it flows, so you get an ice cold beer every time.

Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush

Save 25 percent when you but what’s probably the most popular Dyson Air Wrap dupe on the market. This hot brush is something that anybody with hair will love—it styles instantly, and doesn’t take much work to pick up on.