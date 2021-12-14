The 8 Best Gifts You Can Get at Amazon For Under $50, From Air Fryers to Sculpting Leggings

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s mid-December and you’d think we’d have all of our Christmas gifts purchased and on the way, but believe it or not, there are still some missing pieces. There are so many people to shop for during the holidays, meaning wallets might be running a little low on fuel. Not to fret, because we dove through pages upon pages of Amazon gifts and found eight that will wow, for under $50.

While Amazon does have everything you could ever ask for, sometimes the endless pages of products can be overwhelming. Or maybe you just don’t have a whole lot of time on your hands for holiday shopping (understandable). We’ve gotten our hands dirty to help you out, though.

A trendy hair tool for your bestie? We’ve got it. An air fryer to make your parents’ lives easier? We’ve got that, too. A festive candle for the holiday party you’re attending? You get the gist.

Basically, the eight gifts below should tick off all the boxes on your shopping list, and they won’t be ones that they just throw to the side and never use. Plus, these presents should arrive before Christmas as long as you order them ASAP.

DASH Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven Cooker

They might never have to touch their oven again once you give them this air fryer from DASH. It’ll be incredibly convenient for cooking all of their favorite treats. It’s on sale right now for 17 percent off, so hurry and add this handy kitchen appliance to your cart, stat.

Olaplex Hair Perfector Repairing Treatment

Their hair will do a full 180 after they use these two cult-favorite Olaplex products. This dynamic duo consists of the Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment and No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask.

Illume Candle Tree

Candles are go-to holiday gifts, but give them one that stands out among the crowd. This one is shaped like a Christmas tree, making it great for holiday décor and for filling the room with the smell of festive goodness.

The Happy Planner Daily 12-Month Planner

With 2022 on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to gift a planner to your most organized friend. They’ll love this 12-month planner’s aesthetically pleasing design and empowering messages. It’s nine percent off, plus an additional 20 percent off when you clip the coupon.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Stock up on the TikTok-famous Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer. Take a whopping 42 percent off of the black and teal options.

Roku Streaming Stick+

Give them the gift of efficiency and quality binge-watching time with the Roku Streaming Stick+. They can pull up Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix and more. Better yet, this streaming stick has a 33 percent discount as we speak.

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Leggings

You might never see them wearing any other pants once they try on Colorfulkoala’s iconic leggings. The fabric is buttery smooth and the fit is super flattering. In fact, many reviewers say they’re the best Lululemon dupes around.

Fire 7 Tablet (7″ Display)

Bet you didn’t think you could ever gift a tablet for under $50, right? Well, you can and you most certainly should. The compact Fire 7 Tablet is marked down by 30 percent, too.