12 Amazon Cleaning Products You Need For Spring—Including A TikTok-Viral Cleaning Paste & $10 Keurig Cleanser

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring is in full swing and we couldn’t be happier about it. Welllll…unless spring cleaning wasn’t involved. Most people, including us, would let out a deep sigh or frustrated groan at the mere thought of scrubbing on our knees for hours and all the resulting back aches. If you dread tidying up like we do, quiet your complaints because we found the best cleaning products on Amazon that’ll make the process easier, faster and pain-free.

Washing and wiping on a regular basis doesn’t have to be such a tough chore in the springtime, as long as you have the right cleaning products to help. Don’t opt for any old surface cleaner spray that’ll have you scrubbing for hours at the same stubborn spot. Get yourself a TikTok-viral cleaning paste or perhaps a few cute-yet-effective sponges that look like smiley faces. They’ll have you grinning when you finish sprucing up your kitchen in minutes.

There’s no end to Amazon’s cleaning products lineup. Here, you’ll discover super affordable options, products that come in bulk, quirky gadgets and wacky hacks that you first spotted in your FYP.

Below, find 12 cleaning products on Amazon that’ll have your home spick and span this spring.

Stardrops The Pink Stuff 3-Pack

If you haven’t already learned about The Pink Stuff from TikTok, this cleaning paste is off the hook. It cleans dirt, grime and stains on various surfaces, and better than your run-of-the-mill corner store solution. Rub it on shower sludge, scrub your car interior all over and make your kitchen anew with this innovative cleaner.

Amazon Aware All Purpose Cleaning Cloths

It can be hard to find cleaning towels that are both cute and absorbent. However, Amazon Aware’s All Purpose Cleaning Cloths are the complete package. Suitable for use with liquid cleaners and water, they’re also way more eco-friendly paper towels. Be sure to clip the coupon to take an extra 10 percent off.

Quick & Clean Cleaning Pods for Keurig Machines

These K-cups do all the cleaning for you, scrubbing away old coffee grinds and calcium deposits from your Keurig machine. They’ll also ensure your morning coffees taste fresh, rather than old and stale.

MayNest Refrigerator Liners

There’s nothing more burdensome than crumbs constantly covering your refrigerator shelves and then having to clean them out every day. However, MayNest’s Refrigerator Liners keep your shelves spotless, but if there is a tiny spill, the liners are incredibly easy to clean. Trim them to customize the fit to your specific fridge (or drawers and cabinets, since they can be used for those, too!).

Scrub Daddy The Original Scrub Daddy Sponge

What’s better than a sponge that always smiles at you? I’ve used these plenty of times and can attest to their amazing scrubbing powers. They might feel rough to the touch when dry, but they get soft in warm water and won’t scratch your dishes.

Scrubtastic Spin Scrubber

Polishing the bathtub and shower is probably the most labor intensive part of spring cleaning. You have to get on your hands and knees and wipe endlessly, except not when you have the Spin Scrubber. It has an extendable handle so you don’t have to contort your body in the tub, and it’s also cordless so there won’t be any wires getting in your way.

Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths

The Swedes know how to do a lot of things right—cleaning products included. These bestselling dishcloths wipe countertops, appliances, dishes, mirrors and windows all without leaving behind streaks. Get your pack of 10 for 32 percent off while you still can.

Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover

Got too tipsy and spilled your cocktail? Got ready in a rush and knocked over your foundation? Folex’s Instant Carpet Spot Remover is here to save you from all of these minor accidents. It’s the Amazon top seller in the household carpet cleaners category and has over 52,000 perfect five-star ratings. It’s also 26 percent off right now!

BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum

What happens when you spill a bunch of cookie crumbs on your desk or tip over a bag of granola onto the kitchen floor? For many, they’d have to pull out their giant vacuum to suck up the mess. But with BLACK+DECKER’s Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum, you can clean the clutter in seconds. It’s first in its class on Amazon and has over 47,000 perfect ratings.

Rubbermaid Power Scrubber

Grout is a sight we never like to see, but luckily, Rubbermaid’s Power Scrubber reaches those hard-to-reach crevices with 60 scrubs per second. The tool also comes with three different brush attachments so that you can finish the job quickly and effectively.

Power Scrubber $10.44 Buy Now

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

We love our furry friends the most, but what we don’t love is their hair coating every single surface in the house. This Pet Hair Remover doesn’t require any batteries or charge—simply roll it on furniture, upholstery and blankets like you would with a lint roller for your clothes.

Joseph Joseph BladeBrush Knife Cleaner

Joseph Joseph’s BladeBrush will ease your knife-cleaning nerves thanks to its innovative design. Its wrap-around design allows for both sides of the knife to get the same amount of scrubbing action, and the strong bristles won’t have you stressing over potentially nicking yourself. Save an extra $2.25 when you clip the coupon.