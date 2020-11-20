Alexa, Grab My Wallet: Every Amazon Black Friday Deal We’re Adding To Our Carts Now

Scroll To See More Images

Now that we’re well underway in the holiday shopping season, that means Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are almost here (and some have already started early this year). As expected, Amazon’s Black Friday sale 2020 is going to be massive—it’s even expected to be one of the biggest sale events they’ve held to date. The big-box e-tailer already launched their Daily Drops deals earlier in the month to allow holiday bargain hunters to get a jump start on shopping for gifts, while still getting plenty of opportunities to save before the official Cyber week shopping hustle even begins. Of course, because of the pandemic, shipping times are expected to be slightly delayed this year, so Amazon is generously extending its window of opportunity to score big across all merchandise categories, from luxury beauty to essential kitchen gadgets and everything in between.

While you can already shop Amazon’s Daily Drop deals ahead of the post-Thanksgiving sale, we expect that the deals and discounts will be even more steep and impressive once actual Black Friday week arrives. This year, Amazon is continuing its tradition of holding a week-long Black Friday event, with not only thousands of deals to score but also plenty of opportunities to support Black-owned and small businesses. From November 20 through 27, Amazon will be dropping massive price cuts on top brands including Mario Badescu, Samsung, iRobot, Cuisinart, and Tommy Hilfiger, but there will also be solid promotions on various Amazon Handmade items and independent merchants. We’ll be updating this page as we get more details about Amazon’s Black Friday sale, so make sure to bookmark and check back for new deals we think you’ll want to know about. Check out the below mark-downs we’re adding to our cart ahead of the deal drop.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

All-new Echo Dot 4th Generation

The brand-new echo dot will be marked down $30, making it just $69.99 instead of $100.

Sutra Bombshell Curl, Wave & Straight Iron

All of Sultra’s hot styling tools will be marked down 40 percent off from November 22 through December 2.

Chefman Multi-Functional Air Fryer

This best-selling air fryer (along with additional Chefman kitchen appliances) will be marked down 35 percent off between November 23 to December 6.

Dermablend Flawless Creator Liquid Foundation

Select products by Dermablend will be discounted 30 percent from November 23 through November 28, including the above top-rated foundation, the Pore Saver Primer and so much more.

ToothShower Oral Irrigator

This advanced oral irrigator (both single and dual) will be marked down up to 30 percent off.

Marc Anthony Grow Long Anti-Breakage Hair Mask

This cult-favorite hair care brand will offer up to 25 percent off select products from November 11 through December 12.

Fossil Riley Stainless Steel Quartz Watch

You can already score nearly half off of this best-selling watch ahead of Black Friday.

You & Me Handmade Ornaments

Starting on November 20, several independent artisans will be offering up to 20 percent on unique customizable items and plenty of thoughtful gifts.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

This coveted Amazon device will be discounted by $80 off, making the sale price only $169.

Belei Refining Moisturizer

During Amazon’s Cyber week, all Belei skincare products will be 20 percent off.