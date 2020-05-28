All-Natural Jewelry Cleaning Solutions That Are Safe and Environmentally-Friendly

When you’ve finally decided to make the effort to clean your grime-y jewelry and start preparing your solution, you might be alarmed when you read the instructions. The back of the bottles will advise you to drop your jewelry in quickly and pull it out in under a minute, while you’re doing this, you’ll get a face-full of chemical fumes. If a cleaner pulls tarnish that took years to build up away in seconds, it’s probably got some pretty harsh chemicals in there.

If you’ve made it your mission to buy eco- and human-friendly products or don’t want to expose yourself to whatever chemicals might be in your average cleaning solution, there are more natural options out there. We found the best all-natural jewelry cleaning solutions for you, because it’s the 21st century, and there has to be a healthier way. These two out of the three jewelry cleaners below are plant-based and don’t have that science-lab smell. They won’t necessarily remove tarnish from your jewelry, but they will make dull jewelry shine again. Two of these cleaners are safe enough to use on pearls and porous gemstones, which typically don’t survive your average cleaning solution. These cleaning solutions can either be used solo or poured into an ultrasonic machine, which creates sound waves in the water to get dirt off your necklaces.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Calyptus Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner Concentrate

This plant-based jewelry cleaning solution is non-toxic, ammonia-free and alcohol-free. Basically, it’s made of more natural ingredients, which are even biodegradable. Simply add one cap of solution to 20 ounces of water to a basin or your ultrasonic jewelry cleaner, and you’re ready to start cleaning. It works on gemstones, semi-precious metals and even eyeglass lenses. It’ll remove grime from glasses and make your rings shine again.

2. Sparkle Bright Products All-Natural Jewelry Cleaner

Made out of banana and coconut oils, this fresh-scented cleaner is environmentally friendly and non-toxic. This jewelry cleaner works on everything from pearls to platinum. It doesn’t discriminate based on luxury either, you can use this on your most expensive piece of jewelry you own and your costume jewelry. It’ll strip the dirt away from your jewelry and restore its sparkle. This cleaner comes in all different sized bottles, ranging from 2 fl oz. to 128 fl oz. It can be used alone or in an ultrasonic machine.

3. Simple Shine All Natural Jewelry Cleaner Solution

Simple Shine restores your jewelry to its former glory and also removes tarnish without harming your sensitive skin or the environment with its biodegradable formula. This hypoallergenic cleaner doesn’t contain any alcohol, detergent, ammonia or chemicals. You can use this cleaner on most jewelry types, including fine metals, but not on gemstones. Make your watches and earrings shine bright again, like they’re brand new.