9 Alcohol Delivery Services That I Most Definitely Consider Essential Businesses RN

Sure, we’ve all been stocking up on frozen pizzas and giant bags of white cheddar popcorn (Let me live!), but in the midst of the chaos, many of us have forgotten to shop for arguably the most important item to have while stuck at home: alcohol. Whether you’re a cocktail queen or someone who has a glass of wine or two every night before bed, there’s a chance you could run out of your favorite alcoholic beverages before the weekend (or 5 o’clock) hits. Have no fear, though, because we found the best alcohol delivery services that can solve all your boozy problems. With these sites, you can order beer, wine and liquor without ever having to leave your couch. Cheers to that.

Seriously, it can happen to the best of us. You go to make a quarantini (a quarantine martini, that is) and realize you never bought another bottle of vodka or gin. You feel defeated, thirsty and empty-handed. Enter: these nine alcohol delivery services ready to save the day. From services that deliver everything from liquor to craft beers to membership experiences that will send you bottles of wine when you need them most, there’s no shortage of alcohol delivery sites. Plus, if you’re in desperate need of alcohol now, several of these sites can deliver in under an hour. Go ahead and breathe that sigh of relief, baby. We’ve got you covered.

Below, you’ll find nine different alcohol delivery services sure to fit all your boozy needs. Some require memberships or subscriptions while others are simply there to ship your your favorite drinks (and even some mixers). Before you know it, you’ll be sitting on your couch with a cocktail, watching the new episode of Masked Singer, living your best social distanced life.

Consider Drizly your online liquor store. Seriously, whatever you could possibly be craving, this site has it. From beer and wine to liquor and even mixers, Drizly has it all. They work with local stores, too, so that you can get liquor about an hour after you order it. Grab your glasses, y’all.

For wine-lovers, Winc is a dream come true. This virtual wine club is a subscription service that sends you new bottles of wine to try each month. Your membership even lets you choose your own bottles red, white or rosé. Cheers to that.

Saucey is another online resource for all things liquor. Seriously, you can stock your whole bar in under an hour using this site. Beer, wine and liquor are all available at the touch of a button. Plus, you can choose between 30-minute delivery or 2-day shipping, depending on your level of thirst.

Bright Cellars is a monthly wine club that sends you wine catered to your taste. Just take the quiz on the Bright Cellars site, and once a month, you’ll receive four bottles of wine—for just $80.

Whether it’s wine, beer or liquor, you can have it sent straight to your door with Minibar Delivery. Operating out of 18 states, this online alcohol delivery service is here to make your life that much easier (and boozier).

Calling all bougie drinkers: Flavier is the membership site for you. The online service provides access to spirits from the around the world. With your membership, you get access to exclusive reviews and perks—including a quarterly delivery box filled with a full-size bottle of your choice and samples of other spirits.

Discover the world of wine with Wine.com. The online wine service allows you to order wine from all different regions and have it delivered right at your door. We can hear the clinking of glasses already.

If you prefer beer over wine or liquor, Craft Beer Club is your new go-to. With a membership, you can choose to receive craft beers monthly, bi-monthly or quarterly—whatever works best with your schedule. You can also choose how many beers you’d like in your package as well, so whether you’re a heavy drinker or taste-tester, you’re sure to get exactly what you need.

This hard seltzer brand might not be the first thing you think of when you hear alcohol delivery, but you can get these tasty beverages delivered right to your door. From cranberry hard seltzer to premium mixers made by the company, these drinks might just become your new favorite treat.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.