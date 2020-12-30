10 AirPods Cases So Stylish, I’d Carry Them For Fashion Alone

Scroll To See More Images

Now that you’re taking your Apple AirPods everywhere, you might as well accessorize them. But for real, these babies aren’t cheap, so it’s a good idea to put a protective layer between your wireless charging hub and the world. That’s why I found the best AirPods cases for you to choose from, from minimalist designs to over-the-top bold picks.

As someone who has cracked more than a few iPhone screens in her time, I’ve learned first-hand the terror of accidentally breaking an Apple product. Although the pods seem like they could hold up if you dropped them a few times, I’m not about to take any chances. AirPods cost $159 and the Pro versions can be as much as $249, so replacing them would hurt my wallet far more than buying a case. Once you go Airpods, you don’t want to go back to headphones with wires, so keep yours as safe as possible.

Luckily, there are plenty of cute AirPods cases out there to choose from. The cases go around the AirPods charging hub so you can protect the most vulnerable part—the connection between the top half and bottom half. Most cases even have a bonus clip, wring or wristband so you can attach them to your bag for easy access while on the go! There’s even a case in this roundup that acts as a mini-bag, which we’re totally on board for from a fashion standpoint.

Airpods cases aren’t as prevalent as iPhone cases (yet), but you can still find one to match your aesthetic. Whether you want something so luxe that you’ll want to post it on Insta or something basic enough to match everything, find your next case in our top picks below.

Pink Tie-Dye

Why not match your loungewear set to your AirPods case? This cute pink and white case incorporates one of the best trends of 2020. Plus, you can get an additional 30 percent off with the code CHEER30.

Luxe Backpack

OK, this is a little pricey, but hear me out: just look at this mini-backpack! It’s precious. It even has a removable shoulder strap and key ring. Like no, I don’t need it, but I simply can’t resist.

Shiny Tortoise

You can never go wrong with tortoiseshell, especially when it comes to AirPods cases. Plus, this sleek, protective case is made out of a antimicrobial material, so bacteria is less likely to hang around. There’s also an AirPods Pro version, too.

Monogrammed Leather

No sibling or roommate will accidentally grab your pods ever again, thanks to this monogrammed case. This sophisticated AirPods case comes in black, ash, white and brown.

Travel-Inspired

For jetsetters, people who miss traveling or those who simply want to rep their cities, these airplane ticket-inspired cases are must-haves. There are plenty of cities to choose from, so this case also makes a great gift.

Sweet Floral

If you want your AirPods to look garden party-ready, check out this option from Rifle Paper Co. There are six stunning florals to browse, and each has a gold ring for attaching your pods to your bag.

I Scream For Ice Cream

Well, this adorable ice cream AirPods case is certainly unique. You’re not going to accidentally swap pods with anyone with this baby on!. Fair warning, though, it might cause cravings for ice cream.

Classic Black

This simple black case will definitely match all of your OOTDs in 2021. Plus, it’s $8 off as a part of Popsocket’s current warehouse sale.

Faux Designer

If you’re all about your Gucci bag, you can get a cute AirPods case to match. This might not be the real deal, but it certainly looks like it. It even comes with a matching green and red striped wristband.

Black & White Marble

This black and white marble design might look luxurious, but the case itself won’t break the bank. Plus, it’s made out of soft silicone, so your pods will be safe if you accidentally drop ’em.