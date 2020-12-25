10 Epic Boxing Day Fashion Sales You Definitely Don’t Want To Miss

Scroll To See More Images

2020 has undoubtedly been a doozy of a year, to say the least, but what better way to ring in the new year (and bid farewell to this one) with some new goodies discounted up to 70 percent off? Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be behind us (not to mention endless holiday gift shopping), but fortunately, there are plenty of end-of-the-year Boxing Day sales to take advantage of from some of our favorite e-tailers, including Everlane, Missguided, Madewell and many more. Basically, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of e-gift cards and Christmas cash. Boxing Day—observed on December 26—has become yet another shopping holiday chock-full of stellar doorbuster deals and sitewide sales on par with Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts.

Whether you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe with on-trend pieces for 2021 or invest in some stylish activewear basics, there’s no shortage of post-holiday deals to score this weekend. Now that the frantic gift-giving frenzy has come to a close, now’s the time to treat yourself to everything on your list without going broke in the process. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best Boxing Day and end-of-the-year sales to shop this weekend before ringing in the new year next week. Happy shopping, y’all!

Missguided

From now through the weekend, Missguided is offering a generous 50 percent sitewide, excluding footwear.

Bandier

Starting on December 26, Bandier will be offering an additional 40 percent off sale items, allowing you to refresh your activewear lineup for the new year and save up to 80 percent off.

All Saints

From now through December 30, All Saints is offering 20 percent off sitewide (including sale items). Now’s the time to invest in luxe staples like their signature leather jackets while they’re discounted.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale is officially live and shoppable, with plenty of markdowns on designer denim, luxe handbags, and 2021 fashion trends marked down up to 50 percent off. The massive sale will run through January 3, 2021.

Everlane

Between December 25 through December 30, Everlane will be hosting their annual End of Year Sale, offering up to 60 percent off select clothing categories.

ALO Yoga

Starting now and running through the weekend, ALO Yoga is offering an epic end-of-year sale, including up to 70 percent off select activewear pieces, including Hailey Bieber’s favorite High Waist Moto Leggings pictured above.

Staud

Starting on December 26, Staud will be offering up to 75 percent off sale items for their annual Post-Christmas Sale. From January 1 through January 3, take an additional 25 percent off all sale items with code NEWYEAR20.

Madewell

From now through December 25, take between 30 to 50 percent off select items from Madewell when you use the code TINSEL at checkout.

Cupshe

Cupshe has launched a holiday sale offering up to 60 percent off best-selling swimwear, dresses, and accessories.

Nordstrom Rack

From December 25 through January 3, 2021, Nordstrom Rack will be offering a slew of deals sitewide, including an extra 25 percent off red tag clearance items and up to 70 percent off select outerwear pieces.