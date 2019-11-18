My Favorite Affordable Faux Fur Coats

Scroll To See More Images

I live in Los Angeles, which means that despite the fact that it’s Winter, it’s still 90 degrees right now. Sure, us SoCal residents don’t really have to deal with seasons, but contrary to popular beliefs held by my East-Coast dwelling friends and colleagues, it does (sometimes) get pretty cold, making the need for a fluffy coat a must have. While I love the look of a luxe fur coat, I don’t love the idea of wearing a dead animal around me to keep me feeling warm and looking chic. Aside from the ethical considerations, authentic fur and other exotic pieces are also downright expensive, giving us just one more excuse to dodge them altogether. So, if you’re in the market for a trend-forward statement coat this season, you can find some of the best affordable faux fur coats on Amazon.

While I don’t typically consider the mega e-tailer as a one stop shop fashion destination, Amazon has a somewhat surprisingly vast selection of vegan-friendly (and stylish) outerwear options at prices that won’t drain your savings account in the effort of keeping warm. From chic animal print patters to novelty prints and pastel colorways, there are plenty of options to stock up on while you’re buying your Prime household essentials, beauty favorites and everything in between.

1. Rvxigzvi Womens Faux Fur Coat

If you ask me, leopard and cheetah print outerwear never goes out of style. This affordable coat is cozy and warm and instantly gives any winter look a chic upgrade.

2. Angafashion Fuzzy Fleece Coat

This lapel-style coat is designed with ultra cozy faux fleece for a super textured cold weather look. It comes in four different colors and hit mid-calf.

3. Simplee Apparel Fluffy Faux Coat

I love for just about anything pink, but a fluffy pink vegan fur coat is basically the winter statement piece of my dreams. This budget-friendly option is also available in other colorways too.

4. Avec Les Filles Womens Star-Patterned Faux Fur Swing Coat

This on-trend pastel-hued faux fur coat is one of the chicest fashion finds I’ve spotted on Amazon all year. I love the textured, star print motif and the flattering fit.

5. Simplee Apparel Short Faux Fur Coat

This cropped-length faux fur jacket is perfect for smaller frames or for those days when you’d rather not hide the adorable bottoms you’re sporting.