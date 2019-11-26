StyleCaster
Advent Calendars That Make the Christmas Countdown 24x More Fun

Jane Asher
I don’t know about you, but I LOVE a good advent calendar. There’s something so satisfying about popping a piece of cardboard or pulling open a mini drawer to something new every day, whether it’s a piece of chocolate or a pocket-sized lipstick. Plus, it makes the countdown to Christmas much more enjoyable. With so many different kinds of advent calendars out there—from perfume samplers to jewelry assortments to even an advent calendar full of dog treats for your beloved pup—I just had to bring you the best advent calendars out there.

As a kid, all I wanted were the candy calendars filled with chocolate Santas, mini peppermint sticks and marshmallow snowmen⁠. Sadly, however, my Jewish parents weren’t super into subscribing to Christmas traditions, so I just mooched off of my gentile friends’ calendars whenever I could. But now that I am an adult with my own bank account from which I can buy all the advent calendars I want, I find myself less drawn to the candy-filled calendars and more drawn to the boozy and beauty ones. I mean, waking up everyday in December to a fun-sized beauty surprise or mini tequila bottle sounds exactly like the kind of holiday cheer I need in my life.

There’s truly an advent calendar out there for every type of person—whether you’re a beauty fanatic, wine expert or tea aficionado—and we’ve lined up some of our favorites on offer right now. Scroll down below to shop them all.

STYLECASTER | best advent calendars
Les Treize Desserts Holiday Gift Set $140
buy it

Bastide Beauty Advent Calendar

Bastide pulled all their hero products into one colorful and beautifully smelling advent calendar.

STYLECASTER | best advent calendars | Fortnum and Mason advent calendar
Fortnum and Mason Tea Advent Calendar $56.95
buy it

Tea Advent Calendar

Leave it to Williams Sonoma to provide only the fanciest of tea advent calendars. And I’ll take two, thank you very much.

STYLECASTER | best advent calendar | Vinebox advent calendar | wine advent calendar
Vinebox's 12 Nights of Wine $129
buy it

Wine Advent Calendar

This boozy advent calendar from Vinebox offers both a “naughty” and a “nice” set, depending on who you’re gifting to.

STYLECASTER | Diptyque Advent Calendar | best advent calendars
Advent Calendar $425
buy it

Diptyque Advent Calendar

Wake up every day before Christmas to a new Diptyque candle, eau de toilette, eau de parfum or skincare product. Now this is what dreams are made of.

STYLECASTER | best advent calendar | custom advent calendar
House Advent Calendar $79
buy it

Customizable Advent Calendar

This adorable calendar from West Elm comes with empty boxes so you can add your own treats and trinkets to each little house.

STYLECASTER | best advent calendar | beauty advent calendar
Space NK Advent Calendar $265
buy it

Beauty Anthology Advent Calendar

This advent calendar is packaged like a set of books, so we were all in from the get-go.

STYLECASTER | best advent calendar | boozy advent calendar
Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar $59
buy it

Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar

Because the best way to count down to Christmas is with a hard seltzer in hand, am I right? #WhiteClawWinter.

STYLECASTER | best advent calendar | Neuhaus advent calendar | chocolate advent calendar
Neuhaus 2019 Premium Pop Up Chocolate… $73
buy it

Neuhaus Chocolate Advent Calendar

For the chocolate crazed person on your list (or maybe that’s you).

STYLECASTER | best advent calendars | Dr. Hauschka advent calendar
2019 Advent Calendar $75
buy it

Dr. Hauschka Advent Calendar

Get ready for 24 straight days of amazing self-care moments.

STYLECASTER | best advent calendars | Hot Sauce Advent Calendar
Hot Sauce Gift Set $80
buy it

Hot Sauce Advent Calendar

Spice up your holiday season with this hot sauce advent calendar.

STYLECASTER | best advent calendars | Kiehl's advent calendar
Limited Edition Skincare Advent Calendar $90
buy it

Kiehl’s Advent Calendar

For all your winter skincare needs.

STYLECASTER | best advent calendars | dog treat advent calendars
Hot Topic Harry Potter Advent Calendars $42.90
buy it

Harry Potter Christmas Tree Pop-Up Advent Calendar

For all my fellow HP nerds out there, this one’s for you.

STYLECASTER | advent calendars | dog treat advent calendar
Amazon Dream Bone Furry Christmas… $15
buy it

Dog-Friendly Advent Calendar

Just think of the tail wagging that’ll come after you gift this calendar to your pup! Just make sure he doesn’t eat all the treats at once.

STYLECASTER | advent calendars | L'Occitane advent calendar
L'Occitane Signature Advent Calendar $64
buy it

L’Occitane Advent Calendar

A classic advent calendar—and for good reason.

STYLECASTER | advent calendars | slime advent calendar
Amazon Fluffy Slime Advent Calendar Kit $24
buy it

Slime Advent Calendar

Perfect for the youngins in your life… or just for you because slime is FUN.

STYLECASTER | advent calendars | jewelry advent calendars
Anthropologie 12 Days of Sparkle… $128
buy it

Jewelry Advent Calendar

You’ll be set on accessories for every upcoming holiday event with this calendar.

STYLECASTER | advent calendars | nail polish advent calendar
Ciaté London Mini Mani Month Advent… $60
buy it

Nail Polish Advent Calendar

Give yourself a fresh mani every day leading up to Christmas.

STYLECASTER | advent calendars | Saob advent calendar | beauty advent calendar
Sabon Christmas Advent Calendar $79
buy it

Sabon Beauty Advent Calendar

Each mini product is perfect to bring with you on your holiday travels.

STYLECASTER | advent calendar | food advent calendar | jam advent calendar
Bonne Maman 2019 Advent Calendar $54
buy it

Bonne Maman Jam Advent Calendar

You know what they say, a jar of jam a day keeps the doctor away! Or something. (Don’t @ me.)

STYLECASTER | advent calendar | rose advent calendar
Venus Et Fleur 12 Days of Roses $249
buy it

Venus Et Fleur Advent Calendar

A truly romantic gift, these stunning roses will last an entire year.

 

STYLECASTER | best advent calendars | unique advent calendars
