Advent Calendars That Make the Christmas Countdown 24x More Fun

I don’t know about you, but I LOVE a good advent calendar. There’s something so satisfying about popping a piece of cardboard or pulling open a mini drawer to something new every day, whether it’s a piece of chocolate or a pocket-sized lipstick. Plus, it makes the countdown to Christmas much more enjoyable. With so many different kinds of advent calendars out there—from perfume samplers to jewelry assortments to even an advent calendar full of dog treats for your beloved pup—I just had to bring you the best advent calendars out there.

As a kid, all I wanted were the candy calendars filled with chocolate Santas, mini peppermint sticks and marshmallow snowmen⁠. Sadly, however, my Jewish parents weren’t super into subscribing to Christmas traditions, so I just mooched off of my gentile friends’ calendars whenever I could. But now that I am an adult with my own bank account from which I can buy all the advent calendars I want, I find myself less drawn to the candy-filled calendars and more drawn to the boozy and beauty ones. I mean, waking up everyday in December to a fun-sized beauty surprise or mini tequila bottle sounds exactly like the kind of holiday cheer I need in my life.

There’s truly an advent calendar out there for every type of person—whether you’re a beauty fanatic, wine expert or tea aficionado—and we’ve lined up some of our favorites on offer right now. Scroll down below to shop them all.

Bastide Beauty Advent Calendar

Bastide pulled all their hero products into one colorful and beautifully smelling advent calendar.

Tea Advent Calendar

Leave it to Williams Sonoma to provide only the fanciest of tea advent calendars. And I’ll take two, thank you very much.

Wine Advent Calendar

This boozy advent calendar from Vinebox offers both a “naughty” and a “nice” set, depending on who you’re gifting to.

Diptyque Advent Calendar

Wake up every day before Christmas to a new Diptyque candle, eau de toilette, eau de parfum or skincare product. Now this is what dreams are made of.

Customizable Advent Calendar

This adorable calendar from West Elm comes with empty boxes so you can add your own treats and trinkets to each little house.

Beauty Anthology Advent Calendar

This advent calendar is packaged like a set of books, so we were all in from the get-go.

Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar

Because the best way to count down to Christmas is with a hard seltzer in hand, am I right? #WhiteClawWinter.

Neuhaus Chocolate Advent Calendar

For the chocolate crazed person on your list (or maybe that’s you).

Dr. Hauschka Advent Calendar

Get ready for 24 straight days of amazing self-care moments.

Hot Sauce Advent Calendar

Spice up your holiday season with this hot sauce advent calendar.

Kiehl’s Advent Calendar

For all your winter skincare needs.

Harry Potter Christmas Tree Pop-Up Advent Calendar

For all my fellow HP nerds out there, this one’s for you.

Dog-Friendly Advent Calendar

Just think of the tail wagging that’ll come after you gift this calendar to your pup! Just make sure he doesn’t eat all the treats at once.

L’Occitane Advent Calendar

A classic advent calendar—and for good reason.

Slime Advent Calendar

Perfect for the youngins in your life… or just for you because slime is FUN.

Jewelry Advent Calendar

You’ll be set on accessories for every upcoming holiday event with this calendar.

Nail Polish Advent Calendar

Give yourself a fresh mani every day leading up to Christmas.

Sabon Beauty Advent Calendar

Each mini product is perfect to bring with you on your holiday travels.

Bonne Maman Jam Advent Calendar

You know what they say, a jar of jam a day keeps the doctor away! Or something. (Don’t @ me.)

Venus Et Fleur Advent Calendar

A truly romantic gift, these stunning roses will last an entire year.