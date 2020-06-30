Adjustable Tablet Stands That’ll Make Your Life So Much Easier

If your tablet is the main way you stream or the device you use to record all of your TikTok videos, you should check out tablet stands. It isn’t the most exciting topic in the world, but you could save your neck from soreness or totally transform your social media content. These pieces of aluminum and metal can act like a tripod, a computer monitor, a cookbook, a mini-TV and a book holder. Skip the arm workout and the hand-held shaky cam videos. Practice some self-care and invest in yourself with a tablet holder. It’ll solve some of your tech problems and make your Riverdale marathon sesh on the couch more comfortable.

We found the best adjustable tablet stands for you. If you’re going to take everything to the next level, you want a tablet holder that’s reliable and isn’t going to fall over while holding your expensive iPad. One of our picks is foldable, so you can put it in your purse in case you have a spur-of-the-moment location video shoot. Another option can adjust so it’ll hold both your smartphone and tablet. Just think of the possibilities. Our last pick looks more profesh. It has an empty circle in the base, so you can put your charging cord through it. This tablet holder just screams mini-computer stand.

1. UGREEN Tablet Stand

From iPads to Samsung Galaxy Tablets, you can prop your tablet of choice on this tablet stand. With a sleek design, this tablet is foldable, so it can easily slip into your purse when you’re done using it. The tablet has silicone pads at the bottom, making sure that you don’t scratch up your desk or table. You can adjust the tablet to the perfect angle for your Netflix viewings, cooking sessions and Instagram photoshoots.

2. SAIJI Tablet Stand

This tablet stand is so adjustable that you can shrink it down to hold your smartphone. Goodbye selfie stick, hello tablet and phone holder. The stand is meant to match your eye-level, so you don’t get a sore neck bending over your tablet. It’s a great make-shift tripod or a mini-TV. It might look a little unreliable, but it’s made out of aluminum and has a counterweighted base. The holder won’t fall over easily.

3. Lamicall Tablet Stand

With this stand, you’re able to adjust it both horizontally and vertically. With a giant hole in the middle of the stand, you’re able to charge your iPad easily, without having to rig your charger around the tablet. This lightweight stand can support tablets and tablet cases that are less than 18 mm. wide. Measure your case before deciding to purchase this holder. It’s available in black, silver or shiny rose gold.