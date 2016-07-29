StyleCaster
The Best Adidas to Buy Right Now

The Best Adidas to Buy Right Now

The Best Adidas to Buy Right Now
Even if you know your Stan Smiths from your Sambas and your Yeezys from your Superstars, shopping for a new pair of Adidas can lead you down a rabbit hole of open tabs and sneaker blogs. With new styles, designer collaborations, and colorways dropping practically on the daily, it can take some serious dedication to figure out which pair has enough style cred to pass muster with sneakerheads while also fitting seamlessly into your everyday wardrobe.

To make the experience a little more manageable, we’ve rounded up the best Adidas to buy for summer 2016 ($1,000 resale Yeezys not included, because we’re sensible like that). Ahead, shop sporty ZX Flux trainers, fashion-approved Raf Simons sneaks, classic Campus 80s, and more.

1 of 14

Adidas Originals Grey Zx Flux Adv Trainers, $120; at ASOS

Adidas Originals Suede Gazelle Sneakers, $119; at Style Bop

Adidas Samba Sneakers, $70; at J.Crew

Adidas Originals White Superstar Adicolor, $103 (was $146); at Lyst

Adidas Originals x Bedwin x The Heartbreakers Campus 80s Sneakers, $125; at Oki-Ni

Adidas Originals Stan Smith, $75; at Kith

Adidas by Stella McCartney Pure Boost X Shoes, $170; at Adidas

Adidas Tubular Defiant Primeknit Trainer, $130; at Neiman Marcus

Adidas Originals Primeknit Stan Smith Sneakers, $110; at Ssense

Adidas Originals Court Vantage Sneakers, $125.58; at Farfetch

Adidas Neo Baseline Shoes, $65; at Adidas

Adidas Originals Superstar 80s Rose Gold Metal Toe Cap Sneakers, $120; at ASOS

Adidas by Raf Simons Stan Smith Leather Sneakers, $400; at Luisaviaroma

Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged, $179.99; at Six:02

