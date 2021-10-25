The 8 Best Brands To Shop For Affordable & Cute Adaptive Clothing

When it comes to representing every body out there, brands have a lot of improvements to make, especially when it comes to designing adaptive clothing for people who have disabilities. These pieces range in style and function—some examples are t-shirts that clasp together at the shoulders, shoes that don’t require any ties, and buttonless pants—and are equally as trendy. They’re designed for

While brands are nowhere close to where they need to be in terms of the selection of adaptive clothing that they offer, there are some that have a wider selection of offerings that you might not know about. For instance, Ugg has a few styles of furry boots that don’t require any finagling around when slipping them on. Instead of having to shove your feet inside the boot, these come with zip-up closures. Other innovative features include side closures on underwear, and tie-up bikini bottoms.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Below, you’ll see eight of the best brands and destinations to shop for adaptable clothing. We bet some will surprise you.

RELATED: Gilt’s Ugg Sale Offers Up To 47% Off On Cozy Boots, Slippers & Accessories

Ugg

Ugg’s selection of inclusive footwear, dubbed Ugg Universal, includes the brand’s most popular silhouettes with features that include oversized zippers, stretchy laces, and pull tabs so that getting on a comfortable pair of shoes is never, well, uncomfortable. For anyone.

Classic Short Dual Zip II

You might not have known that Ugg’s most popular boot style comes in a zip-up design, as well. This way, there will be no tugging required to get this fashionable footwear secure.

Zappos

The shoe outlet store is making it easier than ever to find clothing fit for your needs. Whether you’re shopping for adaptive accessories or medical wear, you’ll be able to find it with ease thanks to Zappos’ easy-to-maneuver adaptive page. Here, you’ll find styles from name brand designers as well as from some you might not have ever heard of, but will surely fall in love with.

Spoonie Threads Soft Sleeve

Secure your device comfortably and fashionably with this stretchy sleeve. It’s designed to work with PICC lines, IVs, MiniMeds, Omnipods, FreeStyle Libres, and other small devices, according to the brand. Added bonus: It has SPF 50 built-in.

Nike

Nike’s line of FlyEase sneakers are designed to strap on without the need of laces. These, along with other trainers like the Air Vapormax’s, are made with stretchy material and innovative cushioning.

A zip closure, mid-foot strap, and foam cushioning are just a few of the inclusive and comfortable features packed into this sleek shoe. Thanks to the minimalist coloring, they’re the type of athletic wear that you can pair with running shorts or a funky dress.

Tommy Hilfiger

Get all of the classic Americana-inspired designer clothing that Tommy Hilfiger has perfected with modifications that make putting them on less stressful. These pants, dresses, and outerwear come with features like adjustable hems and bungee cord closure systems that allow for many more people to rock the preppy looks.

Adaptive Wide Leg Pants

These pull-on pants have internal pull-up loops that make sliding them on easier. This is just an added bonus to the chic and feminine shape of them.

Seven7

When it comes to adaptive clothing, few brands do it as well as Seven7. They’ve basically perfected the art of adding no-hassle modifications to trendy clothing styles of the moment.

These high-rise jeans have a magnetic closure that’s secured with a Velcro fastener so that they stay put around the hips and the ankles. What’s more, these pants come in a wide range of sizes from 4 to 18.

Amazon

Though you might be relying on Amazon for your groceries and kitchenware, the mega retailer also has a vast adaptive clothing selection that includes the majority of brands featured above, as well as some other customer favorites.

Silvert’s Open Back Winter Shirt

Warm enough to wear alone during breezy fall days, this blouse has a special design to it: a folding back, which is ideal for those with limited arm mobility.

Miga Swimwear

Every body is a swimsuit body, and swimwear needs to represent that. This is the exact mindset that Miga Swimwear has in mind when it develops suits that meet a wide variety of lifestyles.

Lydia Adaptable Belt Bikini Bottoms

Deigned with ostomy bag users in mind, these fashionable bottoms wrap in place and tie into a stylish bow to the side.

Slick Chicks

Everybody deserves to feel sexy when they’re in their underwear, and Slick Chicks’ goal is to help people feel just that. Its underwear, designed with snap-shut closures, are soft, curve-hugging, and—perhaps most importantly—seriously comfy.

Side Fastening Adaptive High Cut Briefs

On the hunt for a pair of wear-anywhere underwear? Look no further. These high-rise briefs come in neutral tones and comes with side fasteners for easy closure.