Comfortable Active Swimwear That’ll Suit Your Personal Style

Shopping for a swimsuit can be daunting, especially when it comes to activewear. When you order a suit for the beach, in most cases, you can mess around with a bikini’s ties to adjust it to your body’s shape. With a one-piece swimsuit, you don’t have the option. If it doesn’t fit, it doesn’t fit. You’ll have to return it. And if you try to wear your recreational suit while doing laps, you might find that it doesn’t stay where it’s supposed to, which is a frustrating experience that’ll leave you on edge. You don’t want to have to worry about a rogue bikini top when you’re focusing on your form and breathing patterns.

We found the best active swimwear that fits properly and can stay up and on when you’re working out. These swimsuits are flattering and fashionable, so you can feel confident diving headfirst into the water.

Before you scroll down and click “add to cart” though, there’s something you need to do. You need to pull out a measuring tape and take down your measurements. If you go with the logic that you’re a medium in regular clothes, so you should be a medium in a swimsuit, you might find yourself with an item that doesn’t remotely fit. You should measure the fullest part of your bust, the narrowest part of your waist, the widest part of your hips and the length of your torso. After you’ve written down your numbers, consult the swimwear company’s sizing guide and then you can order.

1. BALEAF Women's Athletic Training Swimsuit

This sporty swimsuit from BALEAF is made for swimming laps or water aerobics. The suit is made out of Nylon and Spandex with a 100 percent polyester lining, so it’s built to last. The one-piece also has a built-in bra, which can be removed. The black swimsuit (pictured) has a stylish criss-cross back that elevates the swimsuit beyond the normal athletic one-piece. BALEAF has more than 15 styles and colors to choose from, including plus-size swimwear.

2. TYR Sport Women's Solid Durafast Diamondback Workout Bikini

If you want to hit the pool in a bikini, this swimsuit from TYR is your best bet. It was designed with an athlete in mind. You won’t have to worry about this swimsuit slipping around. The bikini top provides you full coverage with the help of the flexible straps. The best part about this swimsuit is that you can adjust bottoms. The bottoms have a drawcord waist that you can tie to your specifications.

3. American Trends Women's One Piece Swimsuits

This stylish color-blocked one-piece from American Trends has the bright colors in all of the right places, which makes this suit flattering. It has a keyhole bag design that also incorporates the color-blocking. This suit doesn’t just look good. It also feels comfortable and provides you with coverage. When you’re swimming, you don’t want to have to worry about whether your suit is adequately covering you or not. This sporty-looking suit has a padded shelf bra and comes in 18 different colors and pattern combinations, so you can find swimwear that speaks to you.