Active and Performance Pieces That You Need in Your Closet

Work(out) hard, play hard. When you workout, you want to invest in gear that supports you. Sometimes, that old college t-shirt made out of cotton will leave you damp and sweaty. That’s not what you want after a workout, especially because after your body cools down, you’ll be left freezing cold in a wet shirt. Whether you’re a yoga gal or thrive off of intense HIIT workouts, you need activewear that can keep you comfy during those pigeon poses or burpees. Good workout gear should feel like a second skin. You should barely notice it and feel great wearing it. That’s why we rounded up the best active and performance wear for you.

We picked durable, sturdy pieces of clothing that can keep up with you. You don’t want to worry about your pants falling down during a downward-facing-dog or while you’re jogging. This activewear fits like a glove but also is designed to dry quickly, so you can go from the gym to brunch without having to change. We rounded up the best leggings, the best dri-fit shirt and the best dri-fit yoga pants. One of our selections even has special technology to make sure you and your shirt don’t smell when you order a round of Mimosas.

1. Amazon Essentials Women's Performance Mid-Rise Capri Active Legging

When you’re going into the Warrior Two pose or sprinting at the end of your runner, you’ll want leggings that will move with you. Inflexible leggings or ones that slip down your legs will annoy and distract you from your workout. These leggings have four-way stretch and a wide waistband. The fabric itself is moisture-wicking, so you’ll be cool and sweat-free while you go hard.

2. Hanes Sport Women's Cool DRI Performance Long Sleeve Tee

This dri-fit shirt will wick the moisture away while you workout. Instead of leaving you soaked with sweat and cold after a workout, this shirt dries quickly, so you stay comfy. There’s even advanced odor protection incorporated into the design of the shirt. The shirt also doesn’t have an annoying tag that will itch the back of your neck. This shirt comes in eight different colors.

3. Starter Women's Performance Cotton Yoga Pants

This wide-pant legging is ideal for tree pose and your entire Vinyasa flow. These pants also are equipped with a wide waistband, so the pants move with your body, without slipping down. If you’re more of a hot yoga fan, these pants are great for that activity, too. With DRI-STAR moisture-wicking technology, you’ll remain dry and cool, even when class is hot. These pants are available in blue, black and carbon gray.