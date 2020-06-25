Luxe Acrylic Accent Chairs For Minimalist Interiors

Scroll To See More Images

Acrylic and Lucite (the name brand for acrylic) furniture (alternatively dubbed “ghost” furniture) has been a stylish home decor trend that’s been around since the early 1930s, and most definitely one that never quite seems to ever vanish from the zeitgeist. The clear nature of these pieces makes them the perfect accent pieces to match just about any home decor style and interior design preferences—-it literally goes with just about everything. In theory, plastic home furnishing may sound like off-putting, far-less-than-chic material, but this couldn’t be further from the truth—especially when accented with brass and gold-toned details. Accent chairs are a great way to experiment with the universally-beloved home decor trends, offering your space both style and function—or just style if you prefer.

Acrylic accent chairs are also a wonderful choice for those who live in smaller spaces or studio apartments because their transparency gives them a light and airy look. And, not only do they complement just about any style seamlessly, but they also don’t compete with interior color palettes either. Indeed, acrylic is basically foolproof. If you’re ready to test out the trend for yourself, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite acrylic accent chairs to add to your cart today.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Flash Furniture Alonza Series Transparent Side Chair with Gold Base

This elegant accent chair features a transparent acrylic molded body, completed with metallic stems. It also features adjustable floor slides to prevent damage and scorching on hardwood flooring.

2. Modway Casper Modern Acrylic Stacking Kitchen and Dining Room Arm Chair

This chic armchair features a crystal-clear design as well as arm and back support for sitting (not just looking chic). The best part? This chair arrives fully assembled.

3. Emma + Oliver Ghost Chair

This acrylic molded chair features a chic body as well as a luxe golden-tone base to add a bit of dimension to any room. It also features a waterfall design, which helps reduce pressure on the feet and legs for more comfort.