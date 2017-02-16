The Best Accessories of New York Fashion Week

The keenest observers of Fashion Week look at show and see much more than clothes. Of course the clothes are the veritable stars of the week, but the accessories that punctuate them can be just as interesting, and are another indicator of what trends are set to continue or emerge in the weeks to come.

This season, we’ve spotted architectural arm cuffs at Proenza Schouler, chainlink pieces at Jeremy Scott and Alexander Wang, and spider motifs at Christian Siriano and Jill Stuart. Oh, and the hotly-debated 90s chocker? LANYU, Cushnie et Ochs, and others are keeping them in the style fray.

Direct your attention below for a look at the best accessories from the New York Fashion Week Fall 2017 season, and stay tuned for roundups of our favorite bags and shoes in the days to come.