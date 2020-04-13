Stylish Accent Chairs To Revamp Your Space on a Budget

We’ve all been there: that moment you gaze around your apartment and feel an instant yearning to get rid of everything and start over fresh, with new and chicer home decor and furniture pieces. However, while you may be tempted to go all out and decided on making massive changes to your home, redecorating your entire living space isn’t exactly as easy as refreshing your closet for a new season. And, if you also happen to be on a budget, it’s really neither feasible nor practical option.

Fortunately, there are plenty of wallet-friendly ways to revamp your space on a budget and without resorting to a complete renovation. Adding a piece of subtle accent furniture, like a new side table or chair is one easy way to instantly give your place a subtle refresh. Of course, you can also add a few new statement pillows for a mini makeover—a little bit really does go a long way, especially if you’re living in a smaller space. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite super-chic accent chairs to give your home a budget-friendly update.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. DuHome Velvet Accent Chair

This stylish, velvet accent chair gives your space a dash of retro-modernism, while the velvet fabric brings a textured look. The padded seat also makes this unique chair comfortable—it’s not just a pretty face. In fact, the ergonomic chair is filled with a premium comfort sponge to ensure a comfortable seat and proper posture.

2. Mid-Century Retro Modern Accent Chair

This mid-century modern inspired accent chair is designed with wooden legs and a tufted fabric line body for a retro, minimalist look. It’s also designed for comfort as well and is filled with extra thick sponge cushioning on the seat and backrest.

3. Christopher Knight Home Felicity Chair

This chic and cozy armchair adds a pop of color for an eclectic, yet subdued feel that will liven up just about any space. It also features a modern, button-tufted design and sturdy wooden legs inspired by mid-century modern designs. The fabric lining is made of 100 percent polyester.