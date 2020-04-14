The Best 4/20 Cookbooks for When You Have a Case of the Munchies

Arguably the funniest unofficial “holiday” that we as a society celebrate is 4/20. On April 20 of every year, everyone celebrates togetherness, peace and—most importantly—marijuana. Not everywhere allows the recreational usage of weed (so please be careful if you choose to partake), but if you have some cannabis at your disposal, you might as well cook up some delicious treats with them. We rounded up the best 4/20 cookbooks to try this holiday—including ways to DIY edibles or satiate the munchies. Whether you’re already high or looking to get there, you can’t go wrong with spending some time in the kitchen cooking up a cannabis storm.

Below, you’ll find 11 cannabis cookbooks (as well as cookbooks to help you make the ultimate high snack) that are the perfect buy this 4/20. From Snoop Dogg’s infamous From Crook to Cook cookbook to cookbooks that will teach you how to create your own weed candy from scratch, there’s no shortage of fun and easy recipes to try right now. If you’re stuck in your house with nowhere to go, you might as well indulge in these treats. Plus, you can show off your baking or chef skills and create the ultimate edible array.

However you choose to celebrate 4/20, these cannabis cookbooks should be first on your list. Don’t underestimate the power of a good edible or delicious late-night meal. They’re all waiting for you below, so get shopping and put that weed you’ve got lying around to good use. Just make sure you remain responsible and be careful to pay attention to your local laws regarding marijuana. Other than that, the world of weed is your oyster.

1. The 420 Gourmet: The Elevated Art of Cannabis

The 420 Gourmet is basically the foodie’s guide to cannabis cooking.

2. From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen

If you’re a fan of Snoop Dogg, you’ll love this celebrity cannabis cookbook.

3. Fuck, That’s Delicious: An Annotated Guide to Eating Well

F*ck, That’s Delicious is a New York Times bestseller cookbook filled with f*cking delicious recipes.

4. DIY Cannabis-Infused Candy & Desserts: Recipes From Around the World

Got a sweet tooth? This cannabis candy and dessert cookbook is right up your alley.

5. Edibles: Small Bites for the Modern Cannabis Kitchen

From sweet to savory, this edibles cookbook has it all.

6. MUNCHIES: Late-Night Meals from the World’s Best Chefs

Up all night with the munchies? This late-night cookbook is here to satiate your appetite.

7. The 420 Cannabis Cookbook

Whether you want to make a weed treat that salty, savory or sweet, this cannabis cookbook has it all.

8. Cannabis Candy & Dessert Cookbook

Learn how to make your own THC candy from scratch with the Cannabis Candy & Desserts Cookbook.

9. Matty Matheson: A Cookbook

The Matty Matheson Cookbook is full of delicious recipes that anyone can make.

10. The Official High Times Cannabis Cookbook

The High Times Cannabis Cookbook features over 50 recipes that are sure to get you high.

11. Unicorn Poop & Other Magic Sh*t: A Cannabis Cookbook

This cannabis cookbook is filled with low-dose edibles recipes that can be used for both medicinal purposes and recreation enjoyment.

