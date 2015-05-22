42 Major Memorial Day Sales You Don’t Want to Miss

Put down your beach bag and pick up your credit card, because there’s really only one way to make the most of Memorial Day, and it doesn’t involve swimming or sunning. After all, we’re approaching one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year, and retailers from ASOS to Nordstrom are reeling back their prices just for the occasion–so you better get prepped to shop.

Ahead, we rounded up 42 stores with a bunch of current season stock hitting sale racks (the virtual and bricks-and-mortar kind) over the long weekend! Alrighty, here’s the drill–you’ll kick yourself for missing out on any of these.

Abercrombie & Fitch: Between 40% to 60% off stock in stories. Sale will go until Tuesday online.

Aldo: Desperate for new shoes? Head to Aldo for up to 25% off sale and full priced stock until Sunday, May 31.

Amazon Fashion: Up to 20% off select pieces until Monday, May 25 when you use the code FUN20SUN.

Aritzia: From 20% to 50% off stock from Friday, May 22.

ASOS: Until Monday, May 25 (4 p.m. EST), all full-priced items are 20% off with code LONGWKND.

Love Off Shoulder Swing Dress: Originally $73, now $58.40 with code LONGWKND at ASOS

BAGGU: Until Monday, May 25 use the code CLUTCH40 to take 40% off all leather clutches.

Banana Republic: Use the code BRSUMMER to get 40% off selected full-price pieces this weekend.

Barney’s Warehouse: Enjoy 40% off shoes, bags, and clothes, and an extra 50% off clearance items.

3.1 Phillip Lim Jacquard and Leather Jenny Sandals: Originally $400, now $175.20 at Barney’s Warehouse

BaubleBar: Take 20% off everything, 25% off when you buy three items, and 30% off four items or more. Time for a jewelry splurge, we think.

Boden: It’s 30% off all weekend, and you’ll also get free shipping on orders over $49.

Boohoo: Up to 50% off dresses and swimwear from this already affordable British brand.

Current/Elliott: Shop and get 20% off sale items until Monday, May 25 by using the code MD2015.

Dannijo: Take 20% off everything except for fine jewelry and gift cards until Sunday, May 24.

Equipment: Take an extra 20% off sale with the code MD2015 until Monday, May 25.

Forever 21: Men’s and women’s shorts, denim shorts, knits, and accessories will be marked down until Monday, May 25.

Free People: Up to 20% off previously marked down items at Free People boutiques until Monday, May 25.

Gap: Up to 40% off full-priced product until Sunday, May 24. If you can wait until Monday, the offer will then extend to all items–even already marked down sale pieces.

Gilt: Use the code SPLASH from Sunday, May 24 to get 20% off everything–and keep your eye out for more special sales.

Golden Thread: Take 30% off all jewelry with code Memorialday.

Hollister: Up to 60% off.

Joe Fresh: Regular-priced items will be marked down by 30% off from now until May 25.

Joie: Enter code MD2015 when you checkout to take an extra 20% off sale pieces–but only until Monday, May 25.

Joseph: Head into NYC or L.A. stores for up to 50% off.

Knockaround Sunglasses: This affordable sunglasses line is getting into the Memorial Day spirit with their giveaway offer. Get a free pair sunglasses with every order of $50 or more from May 22 until midnight, May 25.

Lady Grey Jewelry: Nab some new jewelry with up to 25% off the entire site with the code MemorialDay25 until Monday, May 25.

Loeffler Randall: Up to 30% off shoes and bags from the spring and resort collections all weekend.

Mackage: Up to 25% off all weekend.

Marissa Webb: Take 30% off full-priced items until the end of the month using code MemorialDay15.

Nanette Lepore: The label’s spring presale–with select stock reduced by 40%–starts Thursday, May 21.

Nasty Gal: Over 1,400 items on sale at up to 40% off with code HOTSTUFF.

Nasty Gal So Warped Venezia Dress; Originally $88, now $70.40 at Nasty Gal

Nordstrom: Land yourself some new women’s, men’s, or kid’s merch at up to 40% off until May 31.

Old Navy: Up to 50% off select items across the store.

OTTE: Walk in store or shop online for up to 70% designer pieces.

Robert Lee Morris: Take 20% off select jewelry until Monday, May 25.

Serena & Lily: Use code ALLOUT and slash prices by 20% until Tuesday, May 26.

she + lo: Take a further 15% off sale items by entering the code shelo15 at checkout.

Solid & Striped: Stock up on preppy swimsuits with up to 25% off until Monday, May 25 when you use the checkout code USA25.

Soludos: Pickup some casual summer shoes before Monday and you’ll also get a free tote bag.

The Limited: Get up to 50% off regular price items and a further 40% off sale pieces.

TheRealReal: Get your fix of luxe consignment fashion this weekend, with up to 30% off Friday through Monday, and up to 40% off on Tuesday, May 26.

Uniqlo: From Friday discounts will appear online and in store on cooling pieces in the AIRism line.

Zadig & Voltaire: Take p to 40% off the spring ’15 collection when shopping online or in stores.