Best 2010 Movies We’ll Still Be Watching In 2011

2010 wasn’t exactly a stellar year at the movies. Even with flops like J. Lo‘s The Back-Up Plan and Miley Cyrus‘ The Last Song, there were still those select releases that were just destined to become instant cinema classics. Even if you missed them on the big screen, we’re certain that these movies will be playing in DVD players for years to come perfect for those hungover-not-leaving-the-couch kind of Sundays. Scroll down to see clips from the year’s 10 best movies you’ll still be watching next year.

Alice In Wonderland (March 5)

With all the buzz that surrounded this film, there’s really no surprise that it ended up being one of the year’s biggest hits. Let’s just review: Tim Burton, Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway and Helena Bonham Carter all in one movie. Of course, this children’s book classic was destined to be a movie classic.

The Runaways (March 19)

Dakota Fanning and Kristen Stewart both had a pretty outstanding box office year. Their Joan Jett and Cherie Currie biopic blew audiences away, reminding us that there’s still such a thing as a great rock and roll movie something I haven’t seen since Almost Famous.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (June 30)

2010 was, without a doubt, the year of the vampire again! Fanning and Stewart teamed up for a second time for Eclipse. The Twilight Saga has already developed a kind of creepy cult-like following in the past few years, so it really shouldn’t shock anyone that this one made the cut.

Inception (July 16)

Leo, Leo, Leo you never cease to amaze me! Considering that the going rate for a movie ticket is $13, it takes a pretty outstanding film to get me to the theater twice And DiCaprio’s Inception did just that. It was smart, thrilling and kept me on the edge of my seat the entire three hours. And there aren’t a lot of things that can get me to sit still for that long.



The Town (Sept 17)

You know those movies that you never want to end? The Town is that movie. Ben Affleck proves, once again, that he isn’t just another pretty face, taking on the role of both actor and director. Not to mention we finally get to see Blake Lively act, but, like, really act that monotone Serena just doesn’t do her skills any justice.

Easy A (Sept 17)

The last really great teen movie was, arguably, Mean Girls. Considering the fact that it came out at a time when Lindsay Lohan was still relevant, I think we were long overdue. Enter Emma Stone: The fact that she was also a red-head is kind of poetic cinematic justice, don’t you think?



The Social Network (Oct 1)

Mark Zuckerberg defined a generation, so it’s only natural that a movie about him would define the year. You can’t think of 2010 without thinking about “the Facebook movie,” as it’s so often referred. The Social Network is just one of those movies that people will be buzzing about for years to come.

Love And Other Drugs (Nov 24)

What’s a movie roundup without a love story? But lest you think this is just another mindless tear-jerker, Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal prove everyone wrong, offering what some may call the best performances of their careers thus far.



Black Swan (Dec 3)

Twisted, beautiful, thrilling the list goes on. Straight from the warped mind of Darren Aronofsky, this psycho-sexual thriller will leave you thinking, “WTF”… but in a good way! Anyone who’s seen Requiem For A Dream knows exactly what I mean.

Blue Valentine (Dec 31)

The fact that this one comes out on the last day of the year makes it kind of impossible for us not to still be watching it in 2011. But it makes my list for so many other wonderful reasons namely, Ryan Gosling. The recently lifted NC-17 rating doesn’t hurt the movie’s appeal, either. Seriously though, is Gosling even capable of making a bad movie?