Stylish Stainless Steel Flatware Sets for Dinner Parties

Some people are just born expert hosts. They’ve got a special gene that the rest of us don’t. We have to work at it. They live for planning a menu, procuring bottles of wine that match the food and decorating the house around a specific theme. These hosts love a good theme. Whether you’re an aspiring host or a seasoned pro, you should have the best 18/10 stainless steel flatware set in your kitchen drawer. That silverware that’s been with you since college probably isn’t going to cut it—literally. You might also not have enough silverware for the size of the dinner parties you want to have.

The sets we selected can serve a minimum of four people and a maximum of 12. The polished gleam coming from the flatware will add an elegance to your meal. Stainless steel is durable and usually sits perfectly in your hand, at an even balance, so you can cut through almost anything while you’re eating. From salad forks to teaspoons, some of the rarer utensils, so you can put together a three- or four-course extravaganza. We can’t help if your SO burnt dinner, though. A knife can’t cut through everything.

1. Rialay International Silverware Set

This silver has such a fine mirror finish that you’ll be able to check your makeup in it. Made out of 18/10 stainless steel, the flatware is designed to be extra durable. It won’t snap while you’re trying to cut your steak. This set comes with 20 pieces—enough for four diners—four dinner knives with serrated edges, four dinner forks, four soup spoons, four dessert or salad forks and four teaspoons. You can wash this silverware in the dishwasher.

2. Dokaworld Stainless Steel Flatware

This 18/10 stainless steel flatware is rust-resistant and will retain its polished shine despite many trips into the dishwasher. With this set you receive eight dinner spoons, eight dinner forks, eight dinner knives, eight dessert forks and eight dessert spoons. Properly weighted, you’ll feel comfortable using your utensils to eat. The elegant set is available in either a traditional Victorian style or a quirky modern design.

3. Artaste Rain 18/10 Stainless Steel Flatware 36-Piece set

This silvery set will look crisp and shiny on your placemats. If you like getting friends together and cooking up a storm, this is the set for you. You’ll get 12 dinner knives, 12 dinner forks and 12 teaspoons. The set is balanced and has a bit of weight to it, so it’s easier to eat with. When it’s to clean-up, you can put the flatware straight into the dishwasher. You can get a 20-piece set or 36-piece set of Artaste.