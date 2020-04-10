14 Berry Smoothies You Can Make At Home For A Tropical Treat

What to do when you want something a little sweeter than a green smoothie, but don’t want a full-on dessert-level banana peanut butter situation? You whip up one of these tasty berry smoothie recipes, of course! In my humble opinion, berry smoothies are the most underrated of all—a true shame, considering how versatile they are. Pair strawberries with beets, and boom! A delicious immunity smoothie. Couple blueberries and chocolate, and voila! The sweet snack of your afternoon delight dreams. When it comes to creating incredible berry smoothie recipes, in the words of Cady Heron, the limit simply does not exist.

Still, I don’t blame you if you need a little guidance. Some people can throw any combo of ingredients into their blender and end up with professional-level smoothie results. Me? I need to follow a step-by-step recipe. There’s no shame in my blending game, though! I have a ton of favorite berry smoothie recipes I can turn to when the time comes to whip up a treat or two.

Whether you’re in the mood for a berry turmeric blend, a blueberry, banana and almond butter concoction, or a sweet, simple berries and cream, I can pretty much guarantee there’s a smoothie in this lineup you’ll love. In fact, allow me to present you with a challenge: find one smoothie that’s right up your alley; make it and enjoy it. Then, pick the smoothie on this list you think you’d like the least—whip it up and see if you don’t end up falling in love. Spoiler alert, you will! That’s how *berry* good these recipes are.

1. Radiant Orchid Berry Smoothie

This smoothie recipe inspired by 2014’s Pantone Color of the year has truly stood the test of time.

2. Peach Berry & Cream Smoothie

Peaches, bananas, strawberries and some heavy whipping cream give this smoothie a dessert-level taste.

3. Berry Smoothie with Cacao Drizzle & Chia Pudding

Talk about decadence! I’m all about the gourmet look of this smoothie—and who doesn’t love chia seeds?

4. Cranberry Smoothie Bowl

I’m a sucker for a good smoothie bowl, and this good-for-you cranberry pick is loaded with antioxidants.

5. Blue Velvet Smoothie

Any Liquiteria fans out there? This is a great dupe for their sweet blueberry-based Blue Velvet smoothie!

6. Blueberry Turmeric Smoothie

A green berry smoothie?! This blueberry, turmeric and spinach blend has my attention.

7. Layered Berry Smoothie

Can’t decide on what kind of berry smoothie to make? Try layering a few! The results are truly gorgeous.

8. Chocolate Berry Protein Smoothie

I can never say no to a little chocolate, so I’m excited to make this protein-rich choco berry smoothie!

9. Mixed Berry Smoothie Bowl

Top your smoothie bowl with toasted coconut chips, almonds, and chia seeds for a little crunch!

10. Berry Beet Smoothie

A colorful combo of beets, strawberries and bananas gives this smoothie its hot pink hue.

11. Blueberry Peach Smoothie

This blueberry peach blend tastes like a summer cobbler in smoothie-form.

12. Strawberries & Cream Smoothie Bowl

Top your tasty berry blend with some nut-hemp granola for a lil’ extra crunch.

13. Blueberry, Banana & Almond Butter Smoothie

Hands down, this blueberry and almond butter blend is the prettiest smoothie of all time.

14. Skinny Purple Monster Smoothie

This delicious purple smoothie is rich in calcium, protein and fiber, so it’s as good for you as it tastes.