Bernie Sanders’ Fair Isle Mittens Made The Internet Brrn—& You Can Score A Pair

Let me just start this off by saying, whew! What a day. Trump is OUT, Biden has been sworn in as our new President, Kamala Harris just became the first woman–not to mention the first Black woman and the first Asian American to hold the Vice Presidential office–and I can’t stop crying. One thing that has abated my tears? Getting a glimpse of Bernie Sanders’ mittens, the most spectacular pair I’ve ever seen.

We’ve been fawning over Dr. Biden’s sparkly blue Markarian dress and coat, VP Kamala Harris’ Christopher John Rogers ensemble, Michelle Obama’s glam suit, Lady Gaga’s Hunger Games-esque Schiaparelli gown & J. Lo’s all-white Chanel suit, but I’m here to say the true star of this show was Bernie Sanders’ practical parka and toasty-looking fair isle mittens.

Senator Sanders was spotted in the crowd looking every bit the Vermont native he is. The freezing temps at Biden’s Inauguration weren’t going to stop him from enjoying the historic day. Although he probably could have picked out a warmer coat for the occasion, his mittens were extremely appropriate for the slightly snowy weather. Democracy has prevailed today, alongside our respect for Sanders and his very practical sartorial choices.

So let’s talk about those mittens. They’re lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles and hand-knit using repurposed wool sweaters. Warm, eco-friendly and just stylish enough to be covetable. Just like Bernie?

“Bernie’s mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt,” tweeted BuzzFeed News political reporter Ruby Cramer. “She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail.” You won’t be able to get your hands on Bernie’s exact pair, we’ve found a few that come pretty close.

We’re always in the market for a good pair of mittens, or any cold-weather accessory really. You can never be too prepared when temps drop below 40 degrees! Below, some of our favorite eco-friendly mittens that look just like Bernie’s and are sure to keep you warm this winter. Let’s just say, we’re feeling the brrrrrn today.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Fair Isle Sweater Mittens

Like Bernie’s, these mittens are handmade using upcycled wool sweaters. Etsy is always our go-to for anything handmade, and our search for the most Bernie-like mittens did not disappoint. Plus, they’re fleece-lined for ultimate warmth.

Wool Sweater Mittens

Another set of upcycled mittens from Etsy, handmade from a fair isle sweater. Bernie would be proud! We love the splash of red used in this pair, perfect for adding some color to cold and gray winter days.

Smartwool Mittens

Available in black and rose, these mittens are just as stylish as they are comfortable and warm. Made with smartwool and 55 percent recycled post-consumer polyester, the mittens will keep the blood flowing in your fingers as you go about your day.

Knit Snowflake Mittens

Made with smartDRI technology, you’ll be able to wear these mittens on the snowiest of days without worrying about them soaking through thanks to their water-repellent fabric.