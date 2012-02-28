Bergdorf & StyleCaster Premiere J Brand’s Ready-To-Wear

Last Thursday, StyleCaster partnered with the iconic New York department store, Bergdorf Goodmanand bloggers, Kim of Eat Sleep Wear and Natalie of Natalie Off Duty,to celebrate the premiere of J Brand’s Ready-To-Wear line.

Between delicious appetizers (hello, truffle grilled cheese) and some good ol’ bubbly, it was a soiree for the ages! DJCleo Le Tanspun as guests mixed and mingled. It’s safe to say that a good time was had by all, but click through the slideshow above and see for yourself.

Oh, and let’s talk about the fabulous line. Under the creative direction of Donald Oliver and his design team,J Brand’s Ready-to-Wear collection is made of withluxurious contrasting fabrics likeGarment-dyed silks, coated textiles and metal-infusedcottons;while keeping with the simplistic attentionto detail and sensibility of the brand.

If you wear leather, Iguaranteeyou will mmmmelt if you get your hands on the J Brand collection!Key pieces from the line include buttery soft leather jackets, chunky knitsweaters, trouser-influenced pants and color-warped chambrayblouses. The color palette makes the incredible pieces obvious closet staples, ranging from the femininityof muted pinks, creamy neutrals and hints of lilac to the dramatics ofrich blacks, cool grays and indigo influences.

J Brand Ready-To-Wear is available at Bergdorf Goodman and on 5F at BergdorfGoodman.com