Bergdorf & StyleCaster Premiere J Brand’s Ready-To-Wear

Rachel Siegel
by
Last Thursday, StyleCaster partnered with the iconic New York department store, Bergdorf Goodmanand bloggers, Kim of Eat Sleep Wear and Natalie of Natalie Off Duty,to celebrate the premiere of J Brand’s Ready-To-Wear line.

Between delicious appetizers (hello, truffle grilled cheese) and some good ol’ bubbly, it was a soiree for the ages! DJCleo Le Tanspun as guests mixed and mingled. It’s safe to say that a good time was had by all, but click through the slideshow above and see for yourself.

Oh, and let’s talk about the fabulous line. Under the creative direction of Donald Oliver and his design team,J Brand’s Ready-to-Wear collection is made of withluxurious contrasting fabrics likeGarment-dyed silks, coated textiles and metal-infusedcottons;while keeping with the simplistic attentionto detail and sensibility of the brand.

If you wear leather, Iguaranteeyou will mmmmelt if you get your hands on the J Brand collection!Key pieces from the line include buttery soft leather jackets, chunky knitsweaters, trouser-influenced pants and color-warped chambrayblouses. The color palette makes the incredible pieces obvious closet staples, ranging from the femininityof muted pinks, creamy neutrals and hints of lilac to the dramatics ofrich blacks, cool grays and indigo influences.

J Brand Ready-To-Wear is available at Bergdorf Goodman and on 5F at BergdorfGoodman.com

One of the J Brand displays on 5F. Between the buttery leather jackets, the slouchy T's and slim-cut pants, it took a lot of personal restraint on my part not to run off with one of these mannequins and swap outfits.

J Brand Founder and CEO, Jeff Rudes poses with Natalie and Kim. 

It took a lot of crowd weaving, but I was determined to get a pic of this duo. I mean, between  the color-coordination, the guy's makeup and the gal's awesome red hair- how could I not style stalk?!

Ok, maybe they weren't posing exclusively for me, but it was too much fierce for one photograph anyway!

Dapper dudes in bow ties standing out among the fab party-goers.

Our darling co-hosts for the evening, Kim of Eat Sleep Wear (L) and Natalie of Natalie Off Duty (R), doing one of their many coordinated poses of the evening. Seriously, these two have posing together down to an art!

DJ Cleo Le Tan and her show-stopping bow. 

Holy Bloggers, Batman! 

From left to right: Taisa Veras, Charlotte Carey, Natalie Suarez, Kimberly Pesch, Claire Geist, Heather O'Hara, Christine Cameron, Jenni Radosevich, Keiko Lynn 

Two of the night's models in head-to-toe J Brand Ready-To-Wear. 

Some of the StyleCaster crew, smushed together and huddling in a true family photo.

Left to right: Susie G, Ari, Spencer, Jessica, Siegs (aka moi).

(Front) left to right: Meg C, Amanda

