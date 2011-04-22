Bergdorf Goodman Wants You to Design for Fendi (Sort Of)!

Step aside B-list actors/musicians-cum-“designers”: there’s a new atypical fashion collaboration on the rise and this one is one for the people. As avid fans of all things alliteration-related, we’re super psyched to let everyone know about Bergdorf Goodman’s fantastical Facebook event, Fendi Frenzy: The Color Challenge! The hallowed Upper East Side department store wants YOU (yes, you!) to put your color coordination skills to the ultimate test for a chance to win a truly brag-worthy bag. The rules are simple…
- Head over to the official Bergdorf’s Facebook page by Sunday night to pick colors for the upper, lower, handle and ID tag for the retro-inspired mixed-leather Fendi 2bag.
- Next week, you and all of your fellow Facebook fashionistas can vote on the coolest color combinations. One submission and one vote per person.
- The Fendi design team will then choose their favorite from the top 5-voted and produce a limited edition collection to be sold exclusively at Bergdorf Goodman. And of course, the winning designer gets one gratis.
So, what are you waiting for? It’s mid-afternoon on a Friday and you’re probably doing anything possible to avoid work anyway, so get thee over to Bergdorf’s Facebook and choose some colors pronto!