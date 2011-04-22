Bergdorf Goodman Wants You to Design for Fendi (Sort Of)!

Step aside B-list actors/musicians-cum-“designers”: there’s a new atypical fashion collaboration on the rise and this one is one for the people. As avid fans of all things alliteration-related, we’re super psyched to let everyone know about Bergdorf Goodman’s fantastical Facebook event, Fendi Frenzy: The Color Challenge! The hallowed Upper East Side department store wants YOU (yes, you!) to put your color coordination skills to the ultimate test for a chance to win a truly brag-worthy bag. The rules are simple…

Head over to the official Bergdorf’s Facebook page by Sunday night to pick colors for the upper, lower, handle and ID tag for the retro-inspired mixed-leather Fendi 2bag.

Next week, you and all of your fellow Facebook fashionistas can vote on the coolest color combinations. One submission and one vote per person.

The Fendi design team will then choose their favorite from the top 5-voted and produce a limited edition collection to be sold exclusively at Bergdorf Goodman. And of course, the winning designer gets one gratis.

So, what are you waiting for? It’s mid-afternoon on a Friday and you’re probably doing anything possible to avoid work anyway, so get thee over to Bergdorf’s Facebook and choose some colors pronto!