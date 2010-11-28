Bergdorf Goodman Holiday: A Trip Behind The Windows (VIDEO)

New York is a saturated place of lights and people and energy and creativity but there are few things that make its inhabitants stop and stare. The whimsy, artistry and wonderment of Bergdorf Goodman‘s holiday windows are enough to make any jaded Manhattanite melt unabashedly into tourist mode.

It’s magical, and Bergdorf Goodman’s David Hoey is the man with the plan behind each meticulously curated vignette, each world unto itself. This year’s Wish You Were Here themed windows were recently unveiled, so we went to get to know this creative master and learn how he and the artists who collaborate with him succeed in enchanting millions of 5th Avenue’s finest each holiday season. Explore it all in the video below. -Kerry Pieri



To see more behind the scenes footage of the Bergdorf Holiday Windows being created, check out their Holiday 2010 video.