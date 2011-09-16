Bergdorf Goodman Faces Of 5F Shopping Video

A few months ago, Bergdorf Goodman issued an open casting call for models to front their fall campaign. NYC’s famed luxury designer outpost received upwards of one thousand submissions and allowed their followers on Twitter to live through the experience with them as they tweeted the various stages of the campaign.

Our pals at B.G. has released a video featuring four of the Faces of 5F, Amy, Justine, Meghan and Muthoni, as they roam through the historic department store, eat lunch and try on clothes all to Darwin Deez’s tune Bedspace. The video is interactive; roll your mouse over different images to uncover the model’s names, what they are wearing and where they are. Fun and playful, this the perfect nod to Bergdorf’s innovative move towards breaking the prescribed definition of what models look like and who they are. Watch this video for a peek into the fun side of fashion, which is, after all, what it’s all about!