Eat Like a Fashion Insider With 3 Bergdorf Goodman-Approved Recipes

Stroll through the storied floors of New York City’s most iconic department store, Bergdorf Goodman, and you’ll find every label that matters from Balenciaga to Givenchy. Besides just holding the spot of the ultimate shopping go-to for the fashion set, the retailer now has its sights set on informing us what they eat, with its new recipe guide “The Bergdorf Goodman Cookbook” that features a collection of recipes from top designers, fashion editors, and more.

Between “Project Runway” judge and fashion editor Nina Garcia (who offers up her mother-in-law’s Eggnog Pie recipe), designer Thakoon Panichgul‘s fish steamed in banana leaves, and quite a few how-tos from Bergdorf Goodman’s iconic restaurant, this book is a must if you love your food with a side of fashion.

Here, a few of the best recipes from the cookbook that are a breeze to make at home!

Thai Grilled Chicken with Mango Rice Salad Recipe (serves 4)

From: Tibi’s Amy Smilovic

Ingredients

4 Boneless, skin-on chicken breasts, halved

1 Tablespoon peanut oil

1 Hot green chile, seeded and minced

3 Tablespoons sugar

1⁄4 Cup fresh lime juice

4 Garlic cloves, minced

3 Tablespoons fish sauce

1 Tablespoon rice wine vinegar

2 Tablespoons grapeseed or sunflower oil, if grilling indoors

Dipping Sauce (recipe below)

Jasmine Rice Salad with Mango (recipe below)

Dipping Sauce

2 Tablespoons minced fresh cilantro

1 Teaspoon minced hot green chile

Jasmine Rice Salad with Mango

3⁄4 Cup jasmine rice

2 Tablespoons coarsely chopped roasted, unsalted peanuts

1⁄2 Cup snow peas, cut in thirds on the diagonal

1⁄4 Cup fresh bean sprouts

1⁄4 Cup shredded carrot

1⁄4 Cup minced peeled English seedless cucumber

1⁄2 Cup ripe finely diced peeled mango

2 tablespoons minced scallions (white and light green parts only)

1 Tablespoon minced fresh lemongrass

Salad Dressing

2 Tablespoons minced fresh cilantro

2 Tablespoons minced fresh mint

1–2 Garlic cloves, minced

2 Teaspoons minced peeled fresh ginger

1 Teaspoon minced hot red chile

1 Tablespoon lime zest

2 Tablespoons fish sauce

1 Teaspoon sugar

2 Tablespoons rice wine vinegar

Directions

Place the chicken in a large resealable plastic bag. In a medium bowl, combine the peanut oil, chile, sugar, lime juice, garlic, fish sauce, and vinegar and mix thoroughly. Pour this marinade over the chicken, press out excess air, and seal the bag. Marinate at room temperature for at least one hour and up to two hours. You can marinate the chicken overnight if stored in the refrigerator. Turn occasionally to marinate all parts of the chicken.

If cooking outdoors, light a gas grill 45 to 60 minutes before desired serving time and heat for 15 minutes, covered. Whether using a gas, charcoal, or wood fire, build it to maintain low heat on one side and medium or high on the other. Place the chicken skin side up over low heat. Turn every four or five minutes, basting constantly and keeping the grill mostly covered to contain the heat. If the fire flares up, move the chicken to a cooler part of the grill (or turn the gas down). After about 20 minutes, most of the fat will have rendered and the chicken can be moved to the hot side of the grill to finish cooking, five to ten minutes more. When the skin is browned and crisp, transfer the chicken from the grill and let rest for ten minutes.

If grilling indoors, place a grill pan over high heat and turn on the venting fan. Add two tablespoons grapeseed or sunflower oil to the pan, and when very hot, place the chicken on the pan skin side down, turning every three minutes or so and basting constantly with marinade. Cook through until the flesh is opaque, 15 to 18 minutes, remove from the pan, and let rest for 10 minutes.While the chicken is resting, prepare the dipping sauce. Serve the chicken warm or at room temperature, accompanied by the dipping sauce and jasmine rice salad.

To make the dipping sauce: In a small bowl, combine the cilantro, chile, sugar, lime juice, fish sauce, and two tablespoons water. To make the jasmine rice salad with mango: Cook the rice according to the package directions, either on the stove or in a rice cooker. Once done, cool for 15 minutes. Place the rice in a large bowl. Add the peanuts, snow peas, bean sprouts, carrot, cucumber, mango, scallions, and lemongrass, stirring well to combine. Pour the dressing over the rice and gently stir. Serve at room temperature.

To make the salad dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together the cilantro, mint, garlic, ginger, chile, lime zest, fish sauce, sugar, and rice wine vinegar.

Mushroom & Thyme Quinoa Risotto (serves 6 to 8)

From: A.L.C.’s Andrew Liberman



Ingredients

1 Cup Quinoa, rinsed

2 Tablespoon olive oil

1 1⁄2 Cups chopped yellow onions

1 Garlic clove, minced

1 8-oz Package of cremini mushrooms, sliced (2 1⁄2 cups)

6 oz Fresh shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and sliced (2 cups)

3 Teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

1 Cup dry white wine

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1⁄2 Cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

In a medium saucepan over high heat, bring two cups salted water to a boil (or substitute chicken stock for a richer flavor). Add the quinoa, reduce the heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the water is absorbed and the quinoa is tender, about 13 minutes. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium-high heat, warm the oil and sauté the onions until they begin to brown, five minutes.

Reduce the heat to medium and add the garlic, stirring for 30 seconds. Add the mushrooms and 2 1/2 teaspoons of the thyme. Sauté until the mushrooms are tender, six minutes. Add the wine and raise the heat to high, stirring until the wine is reduced and the liquid is syrupy, two minutes. Remove the pan from the heat. Mix the cooked quinoa into the mushroom mixture and season with salt and pepper. Fold in the Parmesan cheese and sprinkle the remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon of thyme on top as a garnish.

Bergdorf Goodman’s BG Restaurant Chicken Milanese (Serves 4)

Ingredients

4 Boneless, skinless chicken breast cutlets (5 ounces each)

2 Large egg whites

1 Cup finely grated Parmesan cheese1

1/2 Cup panko (Japanese bread crumbs)

1 Tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1/2 Cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 Cup sherry vinegar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

8 Cups baby arugula

2 Cups cherry tomatoes, halved

1 Cup Niçoise olives

Directions

Place a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400F. Working with one piece of chicken at a time, place a cutlet between sheets of plastic wrap and pound with a meat mallet or heavy skillet until flattened to an even 1/3-inch thickness. Place the egg whites in a shallow dish and lightly whisk. On a large plate, mix together the Parmesan, panko and thyme. Coat the chicken breasts first with egg white, then the Parmesan mixture. Mist an ovenproof pan with an olive oil cooking spray and bake the chicken until the crust browns and the chicken is cooked through, 20 to 25 minutes.

In a small bowl, whisk together the oil and vinegar for the dressing. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Combine the arugula, tomatoes and olives in a large bowl and toss with dressing. Divide the chicken cutlets among four plates and mound the salad on top. Serve immediately. Roasted potatoes make a nice accompaniment.

“The Bergdorf Goodman Cookbook” is $35 and available at Amazon.