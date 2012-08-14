Bergdorf Goodman Rings In Its 111th Birthday With Designer Exclusives, More

We love a good party (hello, think about the outfits!) and apparently so does Bergdorf Goodman. After a massive fête hiatus, the luxury retailer is stepping out to celebrate it’s 111th’ birthday. (Reportedly, BG backed out of its 100th birthday shindig since it fell around September 11th.)

WWD explains the department store’s reasoning behind the 111th year as “Bergdorf’s being one store in one city, providing one singular luxury experience.” We can totally get into that – and we’re in good company. Designer lines ranging from Gucci to Jason Wu have designed one of a kind items to partake in the festivities (WWD specifically highlighted some amazing Prada keychains featuring the BG facade), including a Giorgio Armani remake of the iconic suit Richard Gere wore in “American Gigolo” and cocktail dresses from Wu. Considering that the store gave lots of these lines a jumpstart (ahem, Michael Kors, who created his first collection under his own name for Bergdorf Goodman), we’re not shocked by the overwhelming response by designers to participate.

As with just about anyone else turning the ripe ol’ age of 111 the mega-boutique will be undergoing a huge face-lift, from new store-in-stores (including the first-ever shop-in-shop for The Row!) to fresh contemporary shoe departments.