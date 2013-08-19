Bentley is taking its unique brand of luxury vehicles from the pavement to the great room with its just-announced, first-ever Bentley Home Collection, which is set to debut at Maison et Objet in Paris in January 2014. Luckily, we got a sneak peek at the super-sleek (completely wheel-free) line!
Created in collaboration with the Luxury Living Group, the line includes office chairs, love seats, couches, and more, all in the super-fine leather and wood grain that the brand’s automobiles have become known for. “The Bentley Home Collection will reflect the elegant, prestigious, and recognizable style of Bentley through a range of exquisite modern furniture suitable for residential interiors, yachts, private jets, boardrooms, and beyond,” a statement from the brand says. And of course, that iconic “B” logo with the surrounding angel wings is emblazoned on all the pieces.
Looks like Jay Z is going to have to re-think the lyrics from his song Forever Young: “Slamming Bentley doors, hopping out of Porsches…”
Click through the gallery above to get a closer look at some of the pieces, but be warned: the beauty of these pieces is likely to really get your engine running!
Bentley Is Launching A Home Decor Collection
Bentley is taking its unique brand of luxury vehicles from the pavement to the great room with its just-announced, first-ever Bentley Home Collection, which is set to debut at Maison et Objet in Paris in January 2014. Luckily, we got a sneak peek at the super-sleek (completely wheel-free) line!
Promoted Stories