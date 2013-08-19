Bentley Is Launching A Home Decor Collection

Bentley is taking its unique brand of luxury vehicles from the pavement to the great room with its just-announced, first-ever Bentley Home Collection, which is set to debut at Maison et Objet in Paris in January 2014. Luckily, we got a sneak peek at the super-sleek (completely wheel-free) line!

Created in collaboration with the Luxury Living Group, the line includes office chairs, love seats, couches, and more, all in the super-fine leather and wood grain that the brand’s automobiles have become known for. “The Bentley Home Collection will reflect the elegant, prestigious, and recognizable style of Bentley through a range of exquisite modern furniture suitable for residential interiors, yachts, private jets, boardrooms, and beyond,” a statement from the brand says. And of course, that iconic “B” logo with the surrounding angel wings is emblazoned on all the pieces.

Looks like Jay Z is going to have to re-think the lyrics from his song Forever Young: “Slamming Bentley doors, hopping out of Porsches…”

Click through the gallery above to get a closer look at some of the pieces, but be warned: the beauty of these pieces is likely to really get your engine running!

1 of 9 The Bentley Home Collection includes oversized, fluffy chairs that look as comfortable as they do sleek. Photo: Photos by Ian Merritt/Bentley Motors An extra-wide love seat has us head-over-heels. Photo: Photos by Ian Merritt/Bentley Motors All the home furniture has curved accents to ensure that the general aura is always comforting, never severe. Photo: Photos by Ian Merritt/Bentley Motors The office furniture is comprised of architectural, circular bucket chairs along with a wood-grain detailed table. Photo: Photos by Ian Merritt/Bentley Motors The iconic "B" logo with the open angel wings is emblazoned on many of the furniture pieces. Photo: Photos by Ian Merritt/Bentley Motors The full "Bentley" name also appears on many of the pieces. Photo: Photos by Ian Merritt/Bentley Motors One of our favorite pieces is this love seat, which has full wood-grain side panels and quilted leather on the pillows and cushions. Photo: Photos by Ian Merritt/Bentley Motors The couch in the Bentley Home Collection has cushions covered with the softest version of suede available in the home market. Photo: Photos by Ian Merritt/Bentley Motors A closer look entices us to touch, sit, and maybe even lie down for quite the luxurious nap. Photo: Photos by Ian Merritt/Bentley Motors
















