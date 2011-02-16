Object Of Desire
Bensimon Sneakers, $59, available at barefoottess.com
Reason #1
This French sneaker line has a growing cult following and with good reason. Who wouldn’t want to look as effortlessly cool as the French do?
Reason #2
Some of the most versatile sneakers around, they can be worn with shorts, skirts and sundresses. Plus, they come in a range of colors and styles. Don’t worry if you are tempted to buy more than one pair, they will only set you back $59.
Reason #3
Because really, you can’t wear flip-flops all summer.