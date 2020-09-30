Here’s Your Answer to if Bennett & Lakeyn Are Still Together From ‘Love Island’

If you’ve watched Monday’s episode of Love Island, you may be wondering if Bennett and Lakeyn are still together from Love Island USA season 2. Bennett and Lakeyn were the most recent couple to be eliminated from the CBS reality TV series after their fellow islanders voted them out of the villa—a.k.a. Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas—and sent them home.

To recap: Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg surprised the final five couples at the villa on the Monday, September 28, episode to tell them that they each had to vote for a couple they thought was least compatible. That couple would then be sent home. Lakeyn and Bennett received three votes, while Laurel and Carrington receied two votes. And thus Lakeyn and Bennett, the villa’s newest couple, were eliminated before this week’s finale.

Lakeyn and Bennett’s elimination shouldn’t have come as a surprise for viewers, as the two had only known each other for a couple days before they decided to recouple with each other. (Lakeyn was one of the last girls to arrive, while Bennett was one of the last boys to arrive.) So are Lakeyn and Bennett still together post-Love Island? Well, it’s only been a couple days, but so far, it looks like the two are willing to give their relationship a shot in the outside world.

After her and Bennett’s elimination, she took to her Instagram Story to thank fans for supporting them. She also revealed that she and Bennett will reunite in two weeks. “Hey guys, we’re at the airport,” Lakeyn said with Bennett’s arm wrapped around her. “We’re about to leave each other.” “No!” “Bennett said.

Lakeyn continued, “It’s been so fun. I’m about to see Bennett in two weeks.” Bennett posted a similar video on his Instagram Story of him kissing Lakeyn on the cheek.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight after their elimination, Lakeyn admitted that she knew she and Bennett would go home. “Under the circumstances, I get why we left. But I don’t think we deserved to leave. I think we are more compatible than one of the other couples there, but I have no hard feelings towards anyone,” she said.

Bennett added, “It is what it is. It’s a little bittersweet, but we’re happy for everyone. And I’m just happy to have met this one right here.”

He also confirmed that he and Lakeyn will “definitely” continue their relationship in the outside world. “We grew very quickly over a very short period of time,” Bennett said.

Love Island airs on CBS at 9 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.