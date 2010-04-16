StyleCaster
Benetton Celebrates Its Online Casting Call with a NYC Bash

While last night’s Benetton party faced some serious competition from the Zac Posen for Target 24-hour shopping event, it didn’t hurt that the fte was held at the top of the Standard Hotel (a.k.a. the famed Boom Boom Room), with its gorgeous views overlooking all of Manhattan.

Not that we needed a reason for a good party, but this particular event was a toast to the winners of Benetton’s It’s My Time online casting campaign. People worldwide were given the opportunity to upload pictures of themselves on the brand’s website, which were then voted on by the online community. While the people’s votes determined the top 100 finalists, the Benetton crew hand selected the final 20 winners who will now see their faces splattered around the globe in the brand’s Fall-Winter 2010 campaign.

From the big smiles last night, it looks like the 20 winners were already having a ball with their newfound recognition. For some, like the campaign’s sole American winner Janelle Quick, the unexpected opportunity (she randomly stumbled upon the site while surfing the web one day) has the potential to catapult her into future modeling opportunities something she wouldn’t mind pursuing for a career. Others were just along for the ride, like Melanie Alexander. “My mom is from Switzerland and my dad is African American,” Alexander chatted. “It’s amazing because the twenty of us are from all over the world. We have a great mix of cultures and different personalities.”

Alessandro Benetton
Kate Schelter and Chris Schumacher
Peter Davis, Zani Gugelmann, and Carlos Mota
DJ Alexander Dexter Jones
Neville Wakefield and friend
Todd Eberle

