Benedict Cumberbatch’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Makes For ‘Doctor Strange’ vs. Other Marvel Movies

If you’re a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you may want to what Benedict Cumberbatch’s net worth is and how his salary for the Doctor Strange movies compares to his other MCU films.

Cumberbatch—whose full name is Benedict Timothy Carlton Cumberbatch—was born on July 19, 1976, n the Hammersmith district of London, England. Cumberbatch started acting at a young age while attending London’s Harrow School, where he was a member of the Rattigan Society, a club for the dramatic arts. He made his acting debut as Titania, Queen of the Fairies, in a performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream when he was 12 years old. After he graduated from Harrow, Cumberbatch took a gap year to volunteer as an English teacher in Darjeeling, India, before he attended the Victoria University of Manchester, where he studied drama. He continued acting at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, where he graduated with a master’s of arts in classical acting. After graduation, Cumberbatch went on to make a name for himself in the theater world and was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role for his work in Hedda Gabler in 2005.

Cumberbatch went on to star in films like Atonement and The Other Bolelyn Girl before his big break as Sherlock Holmes in BBC’s Sherlock, which ran for four seasons from 2010 to 2017 and for which Cumberbatch won an Emmy for. In 2016, Cumberbatch made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Stephen Strange, a Master of Mystic Arts, in Doctor Strange. The movie went on to become one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s highest-grossing films and led Cumberbatch to reprise his role in films like Thor Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Doctor Strange sequel, 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In an interview with Empire magazine in 2016, Cumberbatch opened up about how Doctor Strange felt different than past roles he’s played. “Being someone who is of our sensual reality, he has a lifestyle, he has a sexuality, he’s materialistic. Those are more universal things than some of the characters I play, who are slightly sociopathic,” he said at the time. “I keep reminding people I can do ordinary. He’s less strange than other characters I’ve played. He’s lost the power to love, which doesn’t make him a nasty person. I just think he’s closed-off. It’s only when he has his accident and everything that he’s ever had in his life falls apart that he becomes pretty monstrous. It’s the self-loathing rage of a wounded animal and he doesn’t have a coping mechanism at all. It ties in with the discipline and the magic of this world. The biggest lesson he learns in this film is it’s not all about him.” Cumberbatch also described what makes Doctor Strange heroic compared to other Marvel Cinematic Universe superheroes. “It will be obvious to anyone who sees it that he earns that cloak. You think he’s doing all right and then you realise that there’s one massive lesson to learn. There’s a heroic amount of effort that goes into making him a superhero by the end of the film,” he said.

He also revealed to the magazine that he didn’t know much about the Marvel Comics character before he played him on screen. “Not at all. I’m quite surprised by how many people grew up with this character,” Cumberbatch said. “He’s slightly more specialised than Spider-Man or Superman or Batman, but he’s very loved by people who know him. You’ve got to treat it with reverence but hold on to the fact that Marvel always make it fresh so you can give it your personal twist. When I heard how Scott wanted to go about it, I thought, ‘OK, now I’m really into it.’ Any fears or questions I had were put to rest.”

So how much does Cumberbatch make from playing Doctor Strange? Read on for what we know about Benedict Cumberbatch’s net worth and how much he’s made from movies like Doctor Strange and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness compared to other Marvel Cinematic Universe actors.

How much does Benedict Cumberbatch make for the Doctor Strange movies?

So…what does Benedict Cumberbatch make as Doctor Strange? According to Puck News, a newsletter created by former Hollywood Reporter editor Matthew Beloni, Cumberbatch made $5.5 million for Doctor Strange and $7.5 million for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Doctor Strange grossed more than $232.6 million in the United States and Canada, and $445.2 million overseas for a worldwide total of $667.8 million. In 2016, Deadline reported that Doctor Strange was the “biggest single-character introduction in the Marvel Cinematic Universe” and had made more than movies like 2008’s Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk; 2011’s Thor and Captain America: The First Avenger; and 2015’s Ant-Man. Doctor Strange was also ranked 11th on Deadline’s 2016 list of the “Most Valuable Blockbusters.” According to Boxoffice Pro, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to earn between $190 million to $210 million in the United States and Canada on its opening weekend, with a total domestic gross of $450 million to $560 million.

Cumberbatch’s $5.5 million Doctor Strange salary is a lot more than what most Marvel Cinematic Universe actors made for the first MCU movie. According to Business Insider, Chris Evans, who plays Steve Rogers / Captain America, made $1 million for 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, while Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, made $150,000 for 2011’s Thor. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robert Downey Jr., who plays Tony Stark / Iron Man, made $500,000 for 2008’s Iron Man. The Hollywood Reporter also reported that Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa / Black Panther, made $2 million for 2018’s Black Panther, while Brie Larson, who played Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, made $5 million for 2019’s Captain Marvel. According to The Daily Mail, Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker / Spider-Man, made $500,000 for 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, while Chris Pratt, who plays Peter Quinn / Star-Lord, made a “low seven figures” for 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, according to Forbes.

How much does Benedict Cumberbatch for other Marvel movies?

How much does Benedict Cumberbatch make for other Marvel movies? Along with Doctor Strange and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Cumberbatch has starred in four other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies: 2017’s Thor Ragnarok, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, 2019’s Avengers: Endgame and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. While Cumberbatch’s salaries for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame haven’t been confirmed, he likely made around the same salaries for Doctor Strange and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As for his co-stars,

As for his co-stars, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Chris Hemsworth (who plays Thor), Chris Evans (who plays Steve Rogers / Captain America) and Scarlett Johansson (who plays Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow) made $15 million each for Avengers: Infinity War and another $15 million for Avengers: Endgame. The other two original Avengers actors, Jeremy Renner (who plays Clint Barton / Hawkeye) and Mark Ruffalo (who plays Bruce Banner / Hulk), were likely also paid the same salary. The last original Avengers actor, Robert Downey Jr. (who plays Iron Man), was paid $50 million for each Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, according to The Hollywood Reporter, though some reports claim that he made $200 million for each movie, which would’ve paid him $400 million in total. Given that Doctor Strange is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 3, it’s likely that Cumberbatch made around the same as Tom Holland (who plays Peter Parker / Spider-Man) for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Holland made $3 million for each for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which paid him $6 million in total for both movies.

As for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Holland made between $4 to $5 million for the film. His co-stars, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire (both of whom also played Peter Parker / Spider-Man from different universes), made $1 million for Spider-Man: No Way Home, according Market Research Telecast. Cumberbatch’s salary for Spider-Man: No Way Home hasn’t been confirmed.

How much did Benedict Cumberbatch make for Sherlock?

How much did Benedict Cumberbatch make for Sherlock? Cumberbatch played Sherlock Holmes on four seasons and 13 episodes of BBC’s Sherlock, which ran from 2010 to 2017. He also voiced the character—based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s 1800s Sherlock Holmes detective stories—in the 2014 video game, Sherlock: The Network. Cumberbatch was nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie category for his role as Sherlock and won one in 2014. So…how much did Benedict Cumberbatch make for Sherlock? Cumberbatch made $500,000 per season for Sherlock, according to Luxatic, which would’ve paid him $2 million for the series as a whole.

In an interview with Collider in 2021, Cumberbatch revealed that he’d “never say never” to a reboot of Sherlock. “I’m the worst person to ask on this because I never say never, obviously. But I don’t know,” he said. “And I’m the worst person to ask because my slate’s pretty, pretty full at the moment, as is Martin’s and all the other key players involved. So, who knows? Maybe one day, if the script’s right. And I say ‘the script,’ maybe it could be a film rather than the series. Who knows?”

He confirmed his interest in a Sherlock reboot in an interview with Esquire in 2021 but also stated that he doesn’t think it would happen anytime soon. “It wouldn’t be fair on anyone else involved – I’m not going to be drawn into that. No, no, no,” he said. He continued, “Oh look, I still say never say never. You know, I really like that character… it’s just, the circumstances need to be right and I think maybe it’s too soon now to see it have another life. I think, wonderful as it is, it’s had its moment for now. But that’s not to say it wouldn’t have another iteration in the future.”

What is Benedict Cumberbatch’s net worth?

What is Benedict Cumberbatch’s net worth? Benedict Cumberbatch’s net worth is $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Along with what he makes from the Doctor Strange movies, the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sherlock, Benedict Cumberbatch’s net worth also includes movies like Atonement, The Other Boleyn Girl, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, War Horse, Star Trek Into Darkness, 12 Years a Slave, August: Osage County, The Imitation Game, The Grinch, 1917, and The Power of the Dog, as well as his work in the Hobbit movies: The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.

According to Luxatic, Cumberbatch made $246,000 for his role as Patrick Watts in the 2006 movie Starter For 10. The site also reports that he made $230,000 for 2013’s 12 Years a Slave, and $1.2 million for 2014’s The Imitation Game, for which he was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category. He was also nominated for an Oscar in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category for his role in 2021’s Power of the Dog. According to Luxatic, Cumberbatch made $946,000 for 2015’s Black Mass.

