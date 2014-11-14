Watch Benedict Cumberbatch Imitate 11 Celebrities in Under a Minute

Benedict Cumberbatch is many things. He’s an actor, a dancer, a man with a name that’s six syllables long. He’s played Sherlock and Julian Assange. His fans call themselves “Cumberbitches.” And now, thanks to MTV’s Josh Horowitz, the world knows about his gift of impressions.

While promoting his new film “The Imitation Game,” about a tormented WWII mathematician, Cumberbatch was tasked with impersonating as many celebrities as he could in just one minute: Christopher Walken, Tom Hiddleston, and Taylor Swift, to name a few. Watch how he does:

So is the campaign to get Benedict on “SNL” underway or should we get that started now?