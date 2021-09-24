Ben Platt’s Net Worth Is About to ‘Climb Higher & Higher’ Thanks to the ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Movie

Dear Evan Hansen fans have always wanted to know Ben Platt‘s net worth, and many are even more curious now that the beloved Broadway musical has been made into a movie starring Ben himself. Well, in the words of “For Forever,” it looks like Ben Platt’s net worth has only been climbing “higher and higher” ever since his Dear Evan Hansen days—and it doesn’t seem like this trajectory is slowing down any time soon.

Of course, this doesn’t mean everyone is on the Ben Platt Dear Evan Hansen movie bandwagon. When the film’s first trailer was released in May, fans of the musical took to social media to troll the actor for playing a teenager at the ripe old age of 27. Ben, for his part, shut down the haters (and the memes) on Twitter, noting that he’s far from the first twentysomething actor to play a teen. “PS to the randos being jerks about age, read this great article and/or watch grease,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, seemingly referring to Grease stars John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, who were 23 and 28 at the time of filming.

Ben also linked to a Vanity Fair article where he acknowledged the age gap with his character in the film. “I think everybody obviously had in their minds that I wasn’t going to stay teen-adjacent forever,” the actor said in the interview at the time. “The need to get it done was a little urgent. Then of course the pandemic happened, and I kind of assumed that was that—it would be a no-go, and by the time the pandemic was over, I’d have outgrown it.”

Clearly, however, Ben’s appearance in the Dear Evan Hansen film is still a go. The movie musical is officially set to hit theaters on Friday, September 24, which ultimately begs the question: What is Ben Platt’s net worth now that he’s reprising his role as Evan Hansen? For everything we know about Ben Platt’s Dear Evan Hansen salary and how much he’s worth, just keep on reading below.

What is Ben Platt’s Dear Evan Hansen salary?

Ben Platt made his Broadway debut at the age of eight and has enjoyed a seriously impressive career on stage since. The actor and singer has been in a number of productions, including 2002’s The Music Man, the 2012 to 2013 run of The Book of Mormon and Dear Evan Hansen from 2015 to 2017. As the star of the musical, Ben went on to earn a Tony Award as Lead Actor, a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album, and an Emmy for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program.

While it’s obvious that Dear Evan Hansen has been hugely successful for Ben, it’s less clear just how much he’s made over the years thanks to his role on Broadway and his reprisal for the 2021 Dear Evan Hansen movie. But we might have an idea. According to Comparably, lead Broadway stars can make anywhere between $100,000 to $700,000 a year for their role in a top-performing musical. Given Ben’s massive success, it’s probably safe to assume his salary was somewhere near the higher end of this range.

How much is Ben Platt’s net worth in 2021?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ben Platt’s net worth is an estimated $3 million. It’s worth noting, however, that this figure doesn’t yet account for his earnings from the Dear Evan Hansen movie—so it’s very possible that Ben Platt’s net worth is even higher as of 2021.

Ben Platt’s net worth is made up of his income from his lucrative acting and music career. This includes his earnings from the well-known Pitch Perfect franchise—in which he starred in the role of Benji in the first film released in 2012 and the 2015 sequel, Pitch Perfect 2—along with Ryan Murphy’s television series The Politician, which is available to stream on Netflix.

Ben has also had a successful career as a singer, having had a series of chart-topping hits. Of course, these include the Dear Evan Hansen Original Broadway Cast Recording soundtrack album, which was released in 2017 and peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Cast Albums Chart and No. 8 on the Billboard 200. Ben has since released music of his own, including his debut album Sing to Me, which hit the top 20 on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release in 2019.

Dear Evan Hansen hits theaters on Friday, September 24. If you want to find out more about the musical, make sure to check out Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel below.

For more about Dear Evan Hansen, check out this book written by the musical’s very own creators. In it, readers follow a high school student by the name of Evan Hansen who gets himself stuck in a messy lie following the death of one of his classmates, making for one “big-hearted coming-of-age story of grief, authenticity and the struggle to belong in an age of instant connectivity and profound isolation.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.