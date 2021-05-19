Ben Platt Just Called Out the ‘Jerks’ Making Memes About the ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Trailer

Let’s just say that Twitter users had jokes when they saw Ben Platt—a fully adult 27-year-old man—reprising his role as a high school teen in the trailer for Dear Evan Hansen. But what did Platt make of it? Well, let’s just say that the Tony-winning actor wasn’t too thrilled about the memes.

Platt took to social media following the release of the Dear Evan Hansen trailer (and the subsequent memes) to set the record straight: He knows he’s old for the role! But, after all, he was the actor who first brought Evan Hansen to life on Broadway, so it makes sense in some ways for him to reprise the role for one last time on film. As he explained in a since-deleted tweet, “thank u from the bottom of my [heart] for the outpouring of trailer love yesterday. the film required me to revisit areas of personal pain, so seeing ppl excited & moved makes it so deeply worth it. PS to the randos being jerks about age, read this great article and/or watch grease.” (TBH, John Travolta was also way too old to be playing a teen.)

As for the article in question, Platt linked to a Vanity Fair article where he acknowledged his age gap with his character in the film. “I think everybody obviously had in their minds that I wasn’t going to stay teen-adjacent forever,” Platt told Vanity Fair. “The need to get it done was a little urgent. Then of course the pandemic happened, and I kind of assumed that was that—it would be a no-go, and by the time the pandemic was over, I’d have outgrown it.”

Well, some fans certainly think so; but we’ll let you make up your own mind. Check out the trailer for Dear Evan Hansen above, and check out Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel if you want to find out more about this story before it heads to a theater near you!

For more about Dear Evan Hansen, check out the novel written by the musical’s very own creators. In it, readers follow a high school student by the name of Evan Hansen who gets himself stuck in a messy lie following the death of one of his classmates, making for one “big-hearted coming-of-age story of grief, authenticity and the struggle to belong in an age of instant connectivity and profound isolation.”

